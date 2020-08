1 / 8

When Kiara Advani flaunted her new look with a pricey appurtenance

Kiara Advani has been climbing the ladder of success with her hard work and talent as an actress with every passing day. After dancing with Varun Dhawan for a song in Kalank, reports suggest that Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside the actor in a romantic dramedy. She will also be reuniting with her Good Newwz director Raj Mehta for the project. The actress was last seen in the web film Guilty and has also teamed up with Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film called Laxmmi Bomb which will be released on an OTT platform soon. Sometime back Kiara Advani made headlines with reports suggesting that she bagged yet another project with her Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence. Kiara Advani won hearts with her back to back hits in 2019. The actress who made her debut with the 2014 movie Fugly in Bollywood rose to fame post her role in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story as Sakshi Dhoni. She made her debut in Telugu films with “Bharat Ane Nenu” opposite Mahesh Babu. The actress' performance in the movie Kabir Singh was a turning point in her career. Kiara is known to have an obsession for luxury bags and is often spotted with her them. Today, we have these throwback of the actress when she stepped out with ash grey hair and flaunted yet another pricey arm candy.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani