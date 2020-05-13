Kiara Advani: From white to bright yellow; Check out the stylish co ord sets donned by the beautiful actress

1 / 11

Check out these beautiful co ord sets sported by Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's back to back hits in 2019 has made her one of the top actresses in the country. She made her Bollywood debut with Fugly, but it was the sports biopic M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which made Kiara a star overnight. Kiara Advani emerged as a powerhouse of talent in 2019 with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Her next, Shershaah with rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra is rumoured to be a digital release due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. The film is a biopic on the life of Kargil martyr and braveheart Captain Vikram Batra. The makers wanted to release the film on July 3, 2020, four days before the Param Vir Chakra awardee's death anniversary to commemorate and celebrate his valour. But with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country causing the industry to come to a standstill, the release of films is very unclear. Kiara who is spending this time in Mumbai with her parents and brother has been sharing adorable videos of her childhood. But what we love about her Instagram and her outings are the impeccable fashion choices. Today, have a look at some of her stunning co ord sets she was spotted wearing.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani