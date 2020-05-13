/
Kiara Advani: From white to bright yellow; Check out the stylish co ord sets donned by the beautiful actress
Kiara Advani's style statements in these stunning co ord sets have left us speechless, from pretty white to bright yellow she has mastered the art of looking perfect with these outfits. Check them out.
Check out these beautiful co ord sets sported by Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani's back to back hits in 2019 has made her one of the top actresses in the country. She made her Bollywood debut with Fugly, but it was the sports biopic M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which made Kiara a star overnight. Kiara Advani emerged as a powerhouse of talent in 2019 with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Her next, Shershaah with rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra is rumoured to be a digital release due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. The film is a biopic on the life of Kargil martyr and braveheart Captain Vikram Batra. The makers wanted to release the film on July 3, 2020, four days before the Param Vir Chakra awardee's death anniversary to commemorate and celebrate his valour. But with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country causing the industry to come to a standstill, the release of films is very unclear. Kiara who is spending this time in Mumbai with her parents and brother has been sharing adorable videos of her childhood. But what we love about her Instagram and her outings are the impeccable fashion choices. Today, have a look at some of her stunning co ord sets she was spotted wearing.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Baby Pink co ord set
Kiara Advani’s printed baby pink co-ord set is perfect for the traditional functions which you want to attend hassle-free.
Photo Credit : Instagram
A stunning body con co ord set
The actress in a tamarind coloured assymetrical top and matching skirt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sunshine yellow set
Kiara Advani in a stunning yellow co ord set for the promotion of her movie.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Adding glamour to gym look
The actress in a matching co ord set for her workout and we loved the olive green shade of the set.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Neon twist to her look
Kiara Advani in an off shoulder neon top and pant set for the promotions of her movie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Red animal printed co ord set
The actress in a red wrap around top and matching pants looking gorgeous as ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Gucci co ord tracksuit
Kiara Advani in a green Gucci co ord set for a movie screening.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
The stunning birthday look
The actress in a white satin look for her birthday party with a white satin crop top and satin skirt.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
A vibrant tangerine airport look
Kiara in a bright orange slip top and pant for her airport look, she styles the look with a Christian Dior bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
A thigh high slit look
A white outfit with stunning pattern cuts and the thigh high slits adding more glamour to the look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
