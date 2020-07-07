Kiara Advani's memorable moments with her BFFs are truly priceless; Check out her THROWBACK photos

1 / 11

Kiara Advani's throwback moments with her BFFs

Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. She rose to fame with Hindi romantic drama Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Her role as Preeti went on to become the talk of the town and extremely popular. As Kiara swept the audience off their feet with her amazing role in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, she was recently seen in the web thriller film based on sexual assault titled Guilty which garnered a lot of critical success and became a popular favourite amongst the audience. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2! Amidst her busy schedule, the actress makes sure to make time for her best friends and spend the best of time with them. She often goes out with her girlfriends to vacations, parties and spends quality time with them. She recently posted a shoutout for her squad and wrote about how much she misses them. She wrote, "I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates." They have been friends for a very long time now! Take a look at her throwback snaps with her BFFs!

