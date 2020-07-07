/
Kiara Advani's memorable moments with her BFFs are truly priceless; Check out her THROWBACK photos
Kiara Advani is surely one of the most popular stars in the industry and she loves to spend time with her besties just like us during her off-duty time. Check out her throwback moments with her friends.
Kiara Advani's throwback moments with her BFFs
Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. She rose to fame with Hindi romantic drama Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Her role as Preeti went on to become the talk of the town and extremely popular. As Kiara swept the audience off their feet with her amazing role in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, she was recently seen in the web thriller film based on sexual assault titled Guilty which garnered a lot of critical success and became a popular favourite amongst the audience. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2! Amidst her busy schedule, the actress makes sure to make time for her best friends and spend the best of time with them. She often goes out with her girlfriends to vacations, parties and spends quality time with them. She recently posted a shoutout for her squad and wrote about how much she misses them. She wrote, "I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates." They have been friends for a very long time now! Take a look at her throwback snaps with her BFFs!
Wedding bells
Throwback to a Roka ceremony when the friends posed together.
Crazy trio
Being crazy with best friends is a must!
Picture perfect
This is indeed an amazing snap.
Party nights
Throwback to the blurry party nights making the best memories.
Precious memories
They have made the best memories together and it will remind you of your vacay time with your girl gang.
Ethnic looks
When Kiara and her friends dolled up in traditional wear and posed for a terrific snap.
Veeres for life
BFF goals, isn't it?
Friends like family
When friends become friends forever!
The best nights together
Aren't they setting major BFF goals?
The best bridesmaids ever!
Kiara posted this amazing snap when one of the girls got married and had the best squad by her side!
