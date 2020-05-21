Kiara Advani's redefined her polished style statements in these experimental pants & we love it, Check PHOTOS

1 / 13

Check out these fancy stylish pants of the Kabir Singh star

Kiara Advani has been obviously on a roll ever since her movie Kabir Singh and Good Newwz reached the Rs 300 crore mark in the box office. The actress has been making sure to take on major projects since the big hits and some of them include Laxmmi Blast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah. Although the M.S. Dhoni: Untold Story actress was obviously acing at the front of her career, the diva always makes sure she puts her best foot forward in terms of her style. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. The actress who made her debut with Bollywood 's 2014 comedy film Fugly is spending her quarantine with her family in Mumbai and has been sharing some really cute throwback videos from childhood. Her social media is a hub for her stunning style and often makes headlines. Today we have some experimental pants the actress pulled off with much confidence during her outings, events and promotional looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram