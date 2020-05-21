Advertisement
Kiara Advani's redefined her polished style statements in these experimental pants & we love it, Check PHOTOS

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani is raising the bar of style with these experimental pants and we absolutely love them. Check out these looks.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 13
    Check out these fancy stylish pants of the Kabir Singh star

    Check out these fancy stylish pants of the Kabir Singh star

    Kiara Advani has been obviously on a roll ever since her movie Kabir Singh and Good Newwz reached the Rs 300 crore mark in the box office. The actress has been making sure to take on major projects since the big hits and some of them include Laxmmi Blast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah. Although the M.S. Dhoni: Untold Story actress was obviously acing at the front of her career, the diva always makes sure she puts her best foot forward in terms of her style. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. The actress who made her debut with Bollywood 's 2014 comedy film Fugly is spending her quarantine with her family in Mumbai and has been sharing some really cute throwback videos from childhood. Her social media is a hub for her stunning style and often makes headlines. Today we have some experimental pants the actress pulled off with much confidence during her outings, events and promotional looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Nothing stands between classic black pants

    Nothing stands between classic black pants

    The actress sports the office pants plus blazer look like a boss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Animal prints

    Animal prints

    Check out these sassy animal printed pants sported by the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Jogger pants for airport look

    Jogger pants for airport look

    Giving a new definition to traveling in style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 13
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    Giving linen a spin with these midi sized pants for a breezy look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 13
    Tangerine remix

    Tangerine remix

    A simple white tank top and these funky tangerine pants to create another stylish style statement.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 13
    The baggy denims

    The baggy denims

    They can be your best friends this summer this kind of baggy denim pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 13
    Silver paperbag pants

    Silver paperbag pants

    Kiara adds a twist to the usual all white look with these metallic coloured pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 13
    Camouflage is the new cool

    Camouflage is the new cool

    Kiara in her casual look with this olive coloured tank top and camouflage pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 13
    Bubble gum pink pants

    Bubble gum pink pants

    If we have to make pink our favourite we will make it in style with these velvet pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 13
    Beige beauty

    Beige beauty

    Another high waisted pair of paper bag pants in the colored beige.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 13
    Slaying the vintage look

    Slaying the vintage look

    A front knot top and white pants for a classy appearance.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 13 / 13
    Orange is the new black

    Orange is the new black

    The actress blends orange and red perfectly with these pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

