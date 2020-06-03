Kiara Advani's social media PHOTOS gave us a sneak peek into her family home in Mumbai; Check them out

1 / 16

Check out these photos of Kiara Advani's home

Everybody has been utilising this lockdown to spend some quality time with their loved ones and relatives. This also gave us time to take an introspection and rediscover new hobbies. The celebrities of Bollywood are discovering their inner talents such as sketching, painting, singing, poetry, and more. Kiara has been blessing our feed with her childhood pictures and has tried her hand at sketching too. Kiara Advani is one of them. Recently the news of her next movie Indoo Ki Jawani which has been directed by Abir Sengupta. The film revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad and her misadventures with dating apps. The film was initially about to release on June 5, 2020 under the banner of Emmay Entertainment but due to the lockdown, the movie might release on an OTT platform. The actress was last seen in the Netflix movie Guilty for which her performance was loved both by the masses and she was applauded critically for the same too. The beautiful Mumbaikar made her debut in the year 2014 but 2019 was her year! With her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz being one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, the actress proved that she is here to rule. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine. The actress' social media is filled with her beautiful family pics, vacation pics and of course her stylish outfits. Today we have some of her pictures that give you a sneak peek into her beautiful home. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram