Kiara Advani's social media PHOTOS gave us a sneak peek into her family home in Mumbai; Check them out

Kiara Advani's family home in Mumbai is just a beautiful as her. How do we know? You need to check out these photos of the Kabir Singh star to know the same.
6950 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these photos of Kiara Advani's home

    Check out these photos of Kiara Advani's home

    Everybody has been utilising this lockdown to spend some quality time with their loved ones and relatives. This also gave us time to take an introspection and rediscover new hobbies. The celebrities of Bollywood are discovering their inner talents such as sketching, painting, singing, poetry, and more. Kiara has been blessing our feed with her childhood pictures and has tried her hand at sketching too. Kiara Advani is one of them. Recently the news of her next movie Indoo Ki Jawani which has been directed by Abir Sengupta. The film revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad and her misadventures with dating apps. The film was initially about to release on June 5, 2020 under the banner of Emmay Entertainment but due to the lockdown, the movie might release on an OTT platform. The actress was last seen in the Netflix movie Guilty for which her performance was loved both by the masses and she was applauded critically for the same too. The beautiful Mumbaikar made her debut in the year 2014 but 2019 was her year! With her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz being one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, the actress proved that she is here to rule. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine. The actress' social media is filled with her beautiful family pics, vacation pics and of course her stylish outfits. Today we have some of her pictures that give you a sneak peek into her beautiful home. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Bringing in celebrations together

    Bringing in celebrations together

    Kiara shared a picture of her new year celebrations with her family at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Sunkissed to perfection

    Sunkissed to perfection

    Kiara in a stunning sharara as she poses in her balcony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    A proud sister post

    A proud sister post

    A throwback post of the actor's brother when he got accepted into a university.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    Just like her dress, her living space seems to be dominant in the colour white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    What a view!

    What a view!

    The actress is of course a stunner but we are sure there is some amazing view from her spacious balcony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Love for Indian

    Love for Indian

    The actress poses in her stunning outfit for an event in her living space.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    A cute little throwback

    A cute little throwback

    How stunning and aesthetic is her decor at her home!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    A glowing Kiara

    A glowing Kiara

    Kiara 's rosy glow is making us fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Rocking the bold red lips

    Rocking the bold red lips

    We love her beauty look in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Always a fan of the camera

    Always a fan of the camera

    Kiara surely is extremely photogenic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Tea time with Mumma

    Tea time with Mumma

    Kiara enjoying her tea with her beautiful mom in her patio.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Surprises are always the best gifts

    Surprises are always the best gifts

    A beaming Kiara when her family threw her a surprise bash for her movie Kabir Singh's success.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Look at her radiance

    Look at her radiance

    Kiara in a sequin number for her friend's wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Christmas time with the best

    Christmas time with the best

    Kiara all set to celebrate the holidays in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Kiara in a gorgeous dress as she poses for the camera inside her home before an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

