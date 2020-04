1 / 8

Kiara Advani and her brother Mishaal's photos

Kiara Advani is one popular diva of Bollywood. She is also a known celebrity in the South and has shared screen space with Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu. The stunning actress made her B-town debut with Fugly and was later seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also been a part of films such as Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress' commendable performance in Kabir Singh was praised by many. She shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the same and her chemistry with the actor won millions of hearts. Her spectacular performances in the web shows Lust Stories and Guilty were also praised by many. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has her kitty full of films. For the uninitiated, Kiara has four upcoming projects - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. While much is known about her professional life, not much is revealed about her personal life. The beautiful actress has a younger brother named Mishaal Advani. The actress shares an amazing bond with him and keeps posting photos with him. Without further ado, check out her special moments with Mishaal.

Photo Credit : Instagram