Kiara Advani's breathtaking looks in red outfits

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress has delivered spectacular performances in all her movies and successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming projects. The actress will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Laxmmi Bomb. Apart from being known as a brilliant actress, she is also known for her sense of style. Kiara is one of the most fashionable stars. She knows how to slay. Be it rocking a desi avatar or slaying in western outfits, Kiara is always at the top of her game when it comes to fashion. From promotions, birthdays, red carpet events and more, Kiara has proved that she's one hell of a stunner. The beautiful actress who enjoys huge popularity can pull off any outfit with confidence. She is one celebrity who looks good in every colour. Over the years, she has served many stylish looks in red. Be it a pantsuit or lehenga, Kiara has proved that she looks good in red. Having said that, here are the actress' ravishing looks in red outfits that will leave you mesmerised.

Photo Credit : APH Images