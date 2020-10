Laxmmi Bomb actress Kiara Advani's 10 desi outfits that are perfect for every occasion; See PHOTOS

1 / 11

Kiara Advani's desi closet tour for every occasion

Kiara Advani teased her fans today with a picture of herself with her co star Akshay Kumar in a beautiful golden look. The first trailer for Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will be unveiled on today. The megastar took to social media on Thursday to share the news with his fans and also released a short teaser. Kiara made headlines for Indoo Ki Jawani too recently. While the movie is expected to be the first movie to hit the theatres after the COVID 19 pandemic, it is already grabbing the eyeballs for the actress’ sizzling moves in the first song of the movie – Hasina Pagal Deewani. Apart from Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah along with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. The actress' visit to Dharma productions office with actor Varun Dhawan has also hinted a new project on cards and also a viral picture of the actress shooting with Farah Khan and Avinash Gowariker has left fans wondering if she is collaborating with them too. Kiara Advani has been climbing the ladder of success with her hard work and talent as an actress with every passing day. The actress was last seen in the web film Guilty for which she was lauded with appreciation for her performance. The actress who made her debut with the 2014 movie Fugly in Bollywood rose to fame post her role in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story as Sakshi Dhoni. She made her debut in Telugu films with “Bharat Ane Nenu” opposite Mahesh Babu. The actress' performance in the movie Kabir Singh was a turning point in her career for sure. Apart from her experimental roles another thing fans love about her is her style. Today we have these traditional outfits donned by the actress which are perfect for every occasion. See PHOTOS.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani