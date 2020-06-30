Advertisement
Laxmmi Bomb’s Kiara Advani wore an overcoat worth more than a lakh with her pricey bag in these THROWBACK pics

Kiara Advani stepped out in the most stunning winter look for her airport travel diaries and fans loved it. Check out these throwback photos.
2679 reads Mumbai
    Check out this expensive look of Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani's much awaited opposite Akshay Kumar Laxmmi Bomb is all set to be released digitally now. Given the ongoing situation of the Coronavirus, movie halls and theatres are most likely to remain closed for a long time now. Sharing the poster on Twitter Kumar wrote that there were two things guaranteed with Laxmmi Bomb. “Do baatein guaranteed hai: hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi”. Meanwhile the actress shared a post on Instagram and wrote"Jald hi phootega yeh bomb aapke ghar mein! Aane wali hain #LaxmmiBomb."Advani had an eventful 2019 and a great start to 2020 with her movie Guilty which was released on an OTT platform and gained the actress a lot of appreciation for her role in the same. On the work front in Bollywood, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiara also has Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. The actress is known for her style and stunning fashion sense apart from her impeccable acting on screen. Today we have these throwback pictures from one of her most expensive airport looks. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    The actress was seen in her favourite look

    A fan of clean beauty look, Kiara was seen donning the same for her travel look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    She meant business

    That's what her neat look portrayed as she walked in style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Style game strong

    Kiara looked stunning in her travel look with really expensive things to go with her tank top and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    For starters lets talk about the overcoat

    The actress wore an overcoat from the British luxury brand Burberry which costs her approx INR 1.1.2 lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Now her favourite sling bag

    Known for her expensive and designer bags, Kiara choose a sling from black and white which is priced almost around INR 70000.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Part of Gucci gang

    Her ankle length boots from Gucci were priced which come with a price of almost 1 lakh looked stunning.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    The oversized sunnies

    She perfected the look with a rose gold tinted glasses.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

