Laxmmi Bomb star Kiara Advani's special moments with her father prove she will always be her dad's little girl

Kiara Advani's photos with her father are too good to miss

Kiara Advani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Time and again, Kiara keeps creating a huge buzz due to her beauty looks and upcoming projects. The actress made her film debut with Fugly. She had her first commercial success with a brief role in the sports biopic M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the same. She made her debut in the Telugu cinema with a political drama film, Bharat Ane Nenu. She starred opposite Mahesh Babu in the same. Some of her other films include Guilty, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and more. The actress is all set to star in Laxmmi Bomb which also stars Akshay Kumar. Other than that, she also has Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Shershaah. Fans of the actress are beyond excited about her upcoming projects. On the personal side, Kiara celebrated her birthday a few days ago. She also gave an insight into her birthday celebrations. The actress is very active on social media. From sharing selfies to family photos and more, Kiara's social media posts are a treat to her fans and followers. Talking about family, Kiara shares an amazing bond with her father. She often shares pictures with her father on Instagram that are just too cute to handle. On that note, take a look at the actress' special moments with her father that prove she will always be her dad's little girl.

Photo Credit : Instagram