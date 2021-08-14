Advertisement
  4. Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at Olympics, Tara & Aadar’s romance: Most trending PHOTOS of the week

Bollywood is always surprising people with something new and here are the pictures from the industry that have been trending this week. Read ahead to know more.
    Most trending pictures of the week

    Bollywood industry always has something new to surprise people with. Among the things that have been trending this week is Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s picture that have been giving major relationship goals. Even though the couple have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time, they kept things under wrap until recently, when Aadar Jain opened up about his equation with Tara Sutaria. The Hello Charlie actor said that, Tara Sutaria is someone “very very special” to him and they give each other “a lot of happiness”. He revealed that the two “hang out a lot” and people show them a lot of love. Aadar Jain said that “it’s great”, and that’s all he can say about their relationship. Recently, a picture of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain celebrating his birthday together went viral. Along with this, Neeraj Chopra winning a gold medal for India, Alia Bhatt wrapping up the shooting of Darlings, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture with her baby boys, and more have also been trending on the internet. Here are pictures from the entertainment industry that have been trending on the social media this week. Read ahead to know more.

    Neeraj Chopra’s big win

    Neeraj Chopra has been all over the internet as he won the first gold medal at the Toyko Olympics for India. The Javelin Thrower is being hailed by every citizen of India as he walks around with his head held high.

    Alia Bhatt wraps up shooting for Darlings

    Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah get clicked hugging each other as the senior actor kisses Alia Bhatt on her cheek after the wrap up of their upcoming movie, Darlings.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s boys

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a candid picture with Taimur Ali Khan and the newborn Jehangir Ali Khan, giving major mother-son goals.

    Kiara and Sidharth’s chemistry

    Rumoured celebrity couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pose for a photoshoot and leave fans awestruck with their intense chemistry.

