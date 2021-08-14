Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at Olympics, Tara & Aadar’s romance: Most trending PHOTOS of the week

1 / 5

Most trending pictures of the week

Bollywood industry always has something new to surprise people with. Among the things that have been trending this week is Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s picture that have been giving major relationship goals. Even though the couple have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time, they kept things under wrap until recently, when Aadar Jain opened up about his equation with Tara Sutaria. The Hello Charlie actor said that, Tara Sutaria is someone “very very special” to him and they give each other “a lot of happiness”. He revealed that the two “hang out a lot” and people show them a lot of love. Aadar Jain said that “it’s great”, and that’s all he can say about their relationship. Recently, a picture of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain celebrating his birthday together went viral. Along with this, Neeraj Chopra winning a gold medal for India, Alia Bhatt wrapping up the shooting of Darlings, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture with her baby boys, and more have also been trending on the internet. Here are pictures from the entertainment industry that have been trending on the social media this week. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla