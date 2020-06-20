PHOTOS: All the times Kiara Advani nailed her zero makeup look like a pro

1 / 9

Kiara Advani's no makeup looks

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. By delivering spectacular performances in films like Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, Good Newwz, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Guilty and more, she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Up next, Kiara Advani has four upcoming projects in her kitty - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. The actress will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her movie. Kiara will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. In Shehshaah, she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from Bollywood, Kiara is also a popular celebrity down South. She has shared screen space with Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan. The actress has proved her versatility as an actor. Apart from acting, she always manages to grab attention with her stunning looks. She has a great sense of style. Be it red carpet events or movie promotions, Kiara knows how to turn heads with her stylish appearances. Very often, she is often spotted in the city sans makeup. Kiara who is blessed with flawless skin always nails her zero makeup looks. On that note, take a look at times she stepped out in the city without makeup and flaunted her natural beauty.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani