PHOTOS: All the times Kiara Advani nailed her zero makeup look like a pro

Kiara Advani who is blessed with flawless skin always nails her no makeup looks. On that note, take a look at times the actress stepped out in the city sans makeup and flaunted her natural beauty.
    Kiara Advani's no makeup looks

    Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. By delivering spectacular performances in films like Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, Good Newwz, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Guilty and more, she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Up next, Kiara Advani has four upcoming projects in her kitty - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. The actress will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her movie. Kiara will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. In Shehshaah, she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from Bollywood, Kiara is also a popular celebrity down South. She has shared screen space with Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan. The actress has proved her versatility as an actor. Apart from acting, she always manages to grab attention with her stunning looks. She has a great sense of style. Be it red carpet events or movie promotions, Kiara knows how to turn heads with her stylish appearances. Very often, she is often spotted in the city sans makeup. Kiara who is blessed with flawless skin always nails her zero makeup looks. On that note, take a look at times she stepped out in the city without makeup and flaunted her natural beauty.

    Gorgeous and how!

    There's no denying that Kiara Advani is a stunner. Dressed in a green bralette paired with matching yoga pants and a grey shirt tied around her waist, Kiara looked gorgeous.

    Pretty as always

    Dressed in a white crop top teamed with pastel green coloured pants with a matching overcoat and a pair of pink and white coloured sport shoes, Kiara looked beautiful.

    Keeping it cool

    The actress' airport looks always turn heads. Dressed in a neon green crop top paired with black nylon pants, Kiara looked cool. The actress opted for a no makeup look.

    Zero makeup look

    The actress is comfortable in flaunting her natural beauty.

    Love her airport look

    This is yet another stunning airport look of the actress.

    No makeup

    The actress' casual look is on point.

    Traditional look

    She donned a simple pink suit and looked absolutely mesmerising.

    Simplicity at its best

    The actress knows how to keep it simple and look stylish at the same time.

