1 / 7

Check out the latest pictures of Kiara Advani with this expensive obession

Kiara Advani never fails to surprise her fans with her performances and her amazing style sense. The Kabir Singh actress was recently spotted at the airport with comfortable yet stylish clothing. The actress sported a white knotted crop top and paired it up with white bell-bottoms and sported comfortable kolhapuri sandals. But what screamed attention in her airport look was her Givenchy Gradient Blue and Silver Reversible Tote Bag worth Rs 1.4 lakh. The actress is known to have an obsession with luxury bags and is often spotted with her favourite brands Chanel and Louis Vuitton. The diva will be soon seen in the Netflix movie, Guilty and has also teamed up with Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film called Laxmmi Bomb. Check out her latest pictures right here

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani