PHOTOS: Kiara Advani keeps it casual as she is snapped outside Karan Johar's office

A glimpse at Kiara Advani's photos as she steps out in a chic yet casual outfit

The entertainment industry is now gearing up to resume the shooting which was halted from March due to lockdown. Lately, its Kiara Advani who have been making few rounds to Karan Johar’s office. The Laxmmi Bomb actress today was spotted outside KJo’s Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. The actress chose to be in her best yet most comfortable outfit as she chose to go with light grey coloured joggers with a purple crop top. The Kabir Singh fame star was also seen sporting a Christian Dior tote in hand as she waved at the paparazzi. Subsequently, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani a few days back were spotted again making their way out of filmmaker Karan Johar’s old office in Mumbai. The duo visited the Dharma Production office late afternoon on last Friday with masks on. However, the purpose of the visit is not known yet. Professionally speaking, Kiara will be paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming biopic, Shershaah. Following, she has Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb and the actress will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Kiara also has Indoo Ki Jawani to look forward to. Check out these photos of Kiara Advani as she steps out of her car in a casual-sporty look with a designer bag in hand.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani