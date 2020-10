1 / 6

Check out Kiara Advani's latest photos

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The beautiful actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Kiara was last seen in Good Newwz. The same also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Some of her other films include Kabir Singh, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Fugly and more. The actress' kitty is full of films. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. The trailer was released a few days ago and it received a positive response from the audience. Other than that, Kiara has also signed a film titled 'Shershaah' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara and Sidharth often create buzz due to their relationship status. The actress recently opened up about her relationship status on Neha Dhupia's virtual chat show No Filter Neha. The actress said, "So, I really like the status that says, 'I am single till I'm married.' So I'm not married, that's why I'm single." Today, the actress was spotted post her dubbing session. She looked beautiful as always. Check out her latest photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani