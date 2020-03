1 / 6

Kiara Advani promotes Guilty

Kiara Advani is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. She won millions of hearts with her commendable performance. Up next, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Guilty. The actress has already started promoting the film along with her co-stars Akansha Ranjan. Recently, she was spotted promoting her film in the city. The actress' style was on point. When it comes to style, Kiara is always dressed to the nines. She knows how to turn heads with her stylish appearances. Right from rocking a casual look to pulling off a traditional look with ease, Kiara's style is always up to the mark. Check out her recent promotional look below!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani