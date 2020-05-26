PHOTOS: Kiara Advani's traditional outfits are perfect for classic summer looks and weddings this season

1 / 15

Take a look at these traditonal looks of Kiara Advani

days before the announcement of lockdown 1.0. Kiara Advani previously has been shooting back to back for Good Newwz, Laxxmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Guilty. But then, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything came to a resounding halt. And the actress says she finds it all "a little unbelievable" at times. Her previous two releases Good Newwz and Kabir Singh have been massive box office hits. She will be seen in Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan for the first time this year and their BTS pictures have already caused quite a speculation all over the internet. “Honestly, no one – including me – imagined the world coming to a standstill,” said Kiara who has always anyway always been a ‘home person’. “So, there’s not a feeling that ‘arrey, main atak gayi hoon (oh, I am stuck).’ But having said that, I do miss going on the sets,” she shared talking about the lockdown. The actress has made us fall in love with her ever since her movie MS Dhoni: The Untold story released where she was seen portraying the role of Sakshi. Also her impeccable fashion choices make her one of the internet's favourite celebrities. Today we have some breezy summer traditional style carried by the actress for her outings and functions which might help you for the same. Take a look.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani