PHOTOS: Kiara Advani's traditional outfits are perfect for classic summer looks and weddings this season

PHOTOS: Kiara Advani's traditional outfits are perfect for classic summer looks and weddings this season

Kiara Advani's easy breezy summer style looks along with some stunning looks for the next summer wedding are here for your style inspiration. Check them out.
652 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 15
    Take a look at these traditonal looks of Kiara Advani

    Take a look at these traditonal looks of Kiara Advani

    days before the announcement of lockdown 1.0. Kiara Advani previously has been shooting back to back for Good Newwz, Laxxmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Guilty. But then, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything came to a resounding halt. And the actress says she finds it all "a little unbelievable" at times. Her previous two releases Good Newwz and Kabir Singh have been massive box office hits. She will be seen in Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan for the first time this year and their BTS pictures have already caused quite a speculation all over the internet. “Honestly, no one – including me – imagined the world coming to a standstill,” said Kiara who has always anyway always been a ‘home person’. “So, there’s not a feeling that ‘arrey, main atak gayi hoon (oh, I am stuck).’ But having said that, I do miss going on the sets,” she shared talking about the lockdown. The actress has made us fall in love with her ever since her movie MS Dhoni: The Untold story released where she was seen portraying the role of Sakshi. Also her impeccable fashion choices make her one of the internet's favourite celebrities. Today we have some breezy summer traditional style carried by the actress for her outings and functions which might help you for the same. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 15
    The simple yet classy look

    The simple yet classy look

    There is nothing more appealing than a woman who looks good in almost everything and Kiara is one of them. We love this chinkanari kurta paired with white pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 15
    Vibrant in yellow

    Vibrant in yellow

    A floral lehenga is a winner for a summer wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Sport contrasting colours

    Sport contrasting colours

    You can go easy on the prints and don a simple coloured look for a wedding in basic contrasting colours.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    A pretty Sharara

    A pretty Sharara

    Kiara in a Sharara with a unique corset design on her torso.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 15
    Asymmetrical kurta sets

    Asymmetrical kurta sets

    Kiara Advani;s white halter neck white kurta and pants set is perfect for a brunch on a sunny summer day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Easy breezy summer look

    Easy breezy summer look

    Kiara in a simple ombre kurta and dupatta for a salon outing.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 15
    Baby pink Sharara

    Baby pink Sharara

    If you are a bridesmaid this is the perfect look for Mehendi or Haldi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    A long embroidered kurta

    A long embroidered kurta

    Kiara's white kurta is the ideal go to choice for a summer date.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 15
    Play with colours and mix up your look

    Play with colours and mix up your look

    Kiara in a traditional silk skirt with an off shoulder red blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    One of her winning looks

    One of her winning looks

    Kiara Advani in a sequined and mirror work Sharara set perfect for an outdoor wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    A motif affair

    A motif affair

    This look just enhances her beauty and grace and we love how easy it is.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 13 / 15
    Sporting neon

    Sporting neon

    Kiara in a neon green kurta and white palazzos styled with gladiators.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 14 / 15
    Golden hour with this outfit

    Golden hour with this outfit

    Have all eyes on you with this stunning golden inspired lehenga look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Cast a spell with a light coloured saree

    Cast a spell with a light coloured saree

    Kiara in a neon pink and soft pink saree looking gorgeous as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

