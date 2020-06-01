PHOTOS: When Kiara Advani rocked a grey hair look at airport with a Christian Dior bag worth a WHOPPING price

1 / 10

A look at the time Kiara Advani sported grey hair and carried a Christian Dior bag to the airport

Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill as the number of cases seems on a major rise. Meanwhile, the fans are missing the stars' regular airport and gym spottings and there's no denying that. One of the stars who always made a chic airport appearance is Kabir Singh star, Kiara Advani. She is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body not the other way round." The actress also donned the best bodycon dresses on many occasions and looked extremely ravishing. From shiny golden to bold blue hues, she pulls it off with utmost confidence and grace. Now, it is no secret Kiara owns a plethora of high-end brands. From sporting sneakers worth 70000 INR, Balenciaga sweatshirt worth a whopping amount of approximately Rs 62000 to a Burberry jacket worth 1 lakh, she ups the style quotient and how! The actress also made headlines when she sported grey hair for her role in the web film Guilty. Her airport looks with the grey hair broke the internet as she rocked the look with ease. However, what always stole the show was her lavish Christian Dior bag which costs a fortune. The Kabir Singh actress' tote bag worth around $2750 which is approximately 1,96,100 is one of her favourites and she is often spotted flaunting her love for this accessory. Check out photos of the time she rocked the grey hair airport look and carried her expensive bag along.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani