/
/
/
PHOTOS: When Kiara Advani rocked a grey hair look at airport with a Christian Dior bag worth a WHOPPING price
PHOTOS: When Kiara Advani rocked a grey hair look at airport with a Christian Dior bag worth a WHOPPING price
Check out the throwback snaps of the time when Guilty star Kiara Advani made an appearance at the airport in grey hair. Speaking of which, her Christian Dior that she carried with style is worth checking out!
Written By
Ekta Varma
4054 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 1, 2020 04:45 pm
1 / 10
A look at the time Kiara Advani sported grey hair and carried a Christian Dior bag to the airport
Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill as the number of cases seems on a major rise. Meanwhile, the fans are missing the stars' regular airport and gym spottings and there's no denying that. One of the stars who always made a chic airport appearance is Kabir Singh star, Kiara Advani. She is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body not the other way round." The actress also donned the best bodycon dresses on many occasions and looked extremely ravishing. From shiny golden to bold blue hues, she pulls it off with utmost confidence and grace. Now, it is no secret Kiara owns a plethora of high-end brands. From sporting sneakers worth 70000 INR, Balenciaga sweatshirt worth a whopping amount of approximately Rs 62000 to a Burberry jacket worth 1 lakh, she ups the style quotient and how! The actress also made headlines when she sported grey hair for her role in the web film Guilty. Her airport looks with the grey hair broke the internet as she rocked the look with ease. However, what always stole the show was her lavish Christian Dior bag which costs a fortune. The Kabir Singh actress' tote bag worth around $2750 which is approximately 1,96,100 is one of her favourites and she is often spotted flaunting her love for this accessory. Check out photos of the time she rocked the grey hair airport look and carried her expensive bag along.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 10
All black look
In this throwback snap, Kiara can be seen rocking an all-black outfit as she sports grey hair and looks gorgeous as ever.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 10
Candid moments
Her beauty will surely leave you spellbound.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 10
What a smile!
The actress makes millions of hearts skip a beat with her beautiful smile.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 10
Picture perfect
Kiara Advani's picture-perfect moment at the airport as she flaunts her Christian Dior bag is unmissable.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 10
Ravishing as ever
We cannot get enough of her splendid beauty in this snap.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 10
Guilty star
Kiara received wide acclaim for her role as Nanki in the web film Guilty. The film also starred Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in pivotal roles.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 10
Slaying that white dress
On another occasion, the actress teamed up her all-white outfit with this bag and made a classic style statement.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 10
The perfect travel attire
With a pair of chappals, hair left loose with a hairband to pull it back and pair of sunglasses, Good Newwz star proved she is a style icon for many!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 10
The bag steals the show
Kiara is surely a bonafide diva but her trendy handbag steals the show in this snap!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment