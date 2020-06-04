/
PHOTOS: When Kiara Advani smiled at paps as she enjoyed an auto rickshaw ride around the town
Kiara Advani is undoubtedly amongst the most popular and loved actresses in B town and is often papped at airport, lunch dates and rehearsals. Here's taking you back in time when the Kabir Singh star was papped in an auto rickshaw. Check out photos.
Published: June 4, 2020 09:02 pm
When Kiara Advani took a rickshaw ride around the town
Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill as the number of cases seems on a major rise. Meanwhile, the fans are missing the stars' regular airport and gym spottings and there's no denying that. One of the stars who always made a chic airport appearance is Kabir Singh star, Kiara Advani. She is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! The actress is often spotted around town. From her gym visits, airport looks to her dance rehearsals, she is a bigtime paparazzi favourite and there's no denying that. Check out photos of the time she was spotted in town enjoying an auto rickshaw ride.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The girl next door
When Kiara proved she is one of the most relatable celebs in town as she enjoyed her auto ride.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kiara's picture-perfect moment
As her bodyguard asks people to make way, Kiara's smile steals the show.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Love her casual style
We love her easy, casual fashion game.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Gorgeous as ever
She looks beyond stunning in this pic.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Candid click
We're really intrigued to know what she was looking at.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Cuteness personified
The actress is a bundle of cuteness in this snap!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Making hearts skip a beat
We cannot wait to watch Kiara Advani on-screen again in Indoo Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
