PICS: Kiara Advani proves even pandemic can’t stop her from acing her style game in traditional & chic dresses

Kiara Advani ups her style game

The gorgeous Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut with 2014 comedy Fugly, got instant fame with her brilliant stint in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. With films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Laxmii to her credit, the diva has managed to carve a niche for heself in the film industry. Besides her acting prowess, Kiara is known for her impeccable fashion sense in the industry. Be it her casual outing in the city or attending a starry B-Town bash, the Lust Stories star always manages to shell out major fashion goals for everyone. From nailing a traditional outfit to slaying a stylish dress Kiara truly knows how to pull off any wear. In fact, the stunning actress manages us to leave us in awe of her on social media too thanks to her alluring pictures. Of late, she has been stealing hearts with her pictures from Maldives vacay. The 28-year-old actress, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, had flown to the tropical paradise with Sidharth and the duo rang in the New Year together. On the work front, Kiara has many interesting projects in her kitty. She has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, and Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. Meanwhile, today we have compiled some of Kiara’s breathtaking photos that will leave you all impressed. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram