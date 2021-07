PICS: Shershaah's Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra & Karan Johar snapped at airport ahead of trailer release

1 / 6

Shershaah's Kiara Advani snapped at airport on Sunday morning

With just hours to go for the trailer release of Shershaah, the film's lead actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped on early Sunday morning at the private airport in Mumbai's Kalina. The rumoured lovebirds arrived around 7:30 AM at the airport and posed for the paparazzi before heading indoors. Joining the duo was Shershaah producer Karan Johar. For the unversed, Shershaah is bankrolled by KJO's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. The team, so far, has released several posters and a Shershaah teaser which has upped the film's excitement among fans on social media. Today, on 25 July, the Shershaah trailer will be releasing and looks like Sidharth, Kiara and Karan are headed to make it a special one. Shershaah is based on the life and times of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is all set to release on August 12, 2021, on Prime Video.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani