Kiara Advani's gorgeous looks in black outfits

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress always wow the audience with her spectacular performances in films. She is one actress who has carved a niche for herself on her own in the industry. Currently, she has been creating a huge buzz due to her upcoming projects. Recently, the makers dropped the first song of Kiara Adavni starrer Indoo Ki Jawani titled Hasina Pagal Deewani and it soon took the internet by storm. Fans can't get over Kiara's mesmerising beauty and dance moves. For the uninitiated, Hasina Pagal Deewani is a remix of Mika Singh's popular track Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. Other than that, she will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. The film will be releasing on a OTT platform and fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to it. Also, she has signed a film opposite Sidharth Malhotra as well. The film is titled 'Shershaah' and has been creating a lot of buzz lately. Apart from her upcoming projects, Kiara has always been in the news due to fashion. She is known to have an impeccable sense of style. Be it rocking a casual avatar or slaying a traditional look with ease and perfection, Kiara's style is always up to the mark. She can pull off any look. Also, she is one celebrity who looks absolutely stunning in every colour. Talking about black, in particular, Kiara knows how to slay in an all-black outfit. Over the years, we have seen her pull off some really beautiful black outfits. Speaking of that, we have compiled a few ravishing looks of the actress in black outfits. Check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani