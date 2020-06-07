Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kiara Advani
/
Take cues from Kiara Advani to style your denim outfits with perfection; Check Photos

Take cues from Kiara Advani to style your denim outfits with perfection; Check Photos

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular stars in B-town. She is also well known for her fashion sense which is always on point. Take a look at her perfectly styled denim outfits. Check out photos.
6009 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2020 03:00 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Kiara Advani's denim looks are noteworthy

    Kiara Advani's denim looks are noteworthy

    Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body not the other way round." The actress is also a fan of denim and makes sure she is styled to perfection whenever she steps out! On that note, check out her denim looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    A light denim jacket

    A light denim jacket

    Here's the time Kiara posed with Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    No makeup look

    No makeup look

    When Kiara stepped out in a no-makeup look and rocked her denim look!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Denim on denim look

    Denim on denim look

    Find us a better airport look, we'll wait.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Crop denim jacket

    Crop denim jacket

    Kiara's crop denim jacket look is worth taking note of.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Taking notes for fashion diaries

    Taking notes for fashion diaries

    Take notes for your next lunch date. A simple white tee, red flared pants and denim jacket with sneakers define comfort and style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Baggy pants

    Baggy pants

    You can style a simple white tee with denim baggy pants to look perfect.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Love her airport style!

    Love her airport style!

    While Kiara flashes her heartwarming smile, her perfect style steals the show.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Our favourite out of all her looks

    Our favourite out of all her looks

    A white dress teamed up with ankle-length denim jacket, waist bag and pair of sneakers make the most fashionable airport look ever!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Giving the 90s a tribute

    Giving the 90s a tribute

    The diva opted for a rugged denim shirt with notched lapels and pearl detailing at the sleeves, it was surely a bold choice. She tucked her embellished shirt in a pair of slouchy denim pants. The pants were a tint lighter than her quirky shirt.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Denim with a twist

    Denim with a twist

    She opted for the most casual look with denim. Advani picked out a jumpsuit by Esse Clothing. The outfit featured a halter-neck with a zip-up pattern.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Rakul Preet Singh\'s PHOTOS with her mother give an insight into their endearing bond
Rakul Preet Singh's PHOTOS with her mother give an insight into their endearing bond
BLACKPINK or TWICE or Red Velvet or Mamamoo: Which is your favourite K Pop girl band? COMMENT NOW
BLACKPINK or TWICE or Red Velvet or Mamamoo: Which is your favourite K Pop girl band? COMMENT NOW
Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: PHOTOS that prove she shares a great rapport with Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & others
Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: PHOTOS that prove she shares a great rapport with Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & others
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan twinning to Mahesh Babu\'s star studded party; The week\'s recap
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan twinning to Mahesh Babu's star studded party; The week's recap
13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn\'s charming selfies will make your heart race
13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn's charming selfies will make your heart race
All the times Keerthy Suresh went de glam at the airport and left us in awe of her flawless natural beauty
All the times Keerthy Suresh went de glam at the airport and left us in awe of her flawless natural beauty

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement