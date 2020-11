1 / 10

Kiara Advani and her perfect jewelry game

Kiara Advani is surely ruling 2020 in Bollywood. Her Diwali release Laxmii was loved by the audience for its beautiful message and funny plot. Her movie Indoo Ki Jawani made headlines too recently. While the movie is expected to be the first movie to hit the theatres after the COVID 19 pandemic, it is already grabbing the eyeballs for the actress’ sizzling moves in the first song of the movie – Hasina Pagal Deewani. Apart from Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah along with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara has currently flown off to an unknown location for her movie Jug Jug Jiyo and the first photos of the same have just resurfaced on the internet. Actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have already impressed the internet with their sizzling chemistry as they come together for the first time as husband and wife for the first pictures of their movie. Neetu Kapoor, who will be returning on the silver screen with this Raj Mehta directorial is also a part of the amazing star cast of the movie. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator (and now actor) Prajakta Koli. Neetu Kapoor will be seen in this Dharma productions movie. Kiara also hinted a new project on cards with a viral picture of the actress shooting with Farah Khan and Avinash Gowariker has left fans wondering if she is collaborating with them too. Kiara Advani has been climbing the ladder of success with her hard work and talent as an actress with every passing day. Apart from that her style statements make headlines every now and then. Today we have these stunning looks of the diva where she styled her looks perfectly with the right piece of jewelry. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's instagram