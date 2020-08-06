Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kiara Advani
/
When Kiara Advani donned an expensive gym attire and couldn't stop blushing as she spoke over the phone

When Kiara Advani donned an expensive gym attire and couldn't stop blushing as she spoke over the phone

Kiara Advani stepped out in a lavender workout look and donned a pricey sling bag for the same as she smiled uncontrollably while talking over the phone.
11325 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Kiara Advani's stunning gym look see THROWBACK pics

    Kiara Advani's stunning gym look see THROWBACK pics

    Kiara Advani's style is something that never fails to impress us. The sweetheart of Bollywood, Kiara Advani is known for her endearing style and peppy personality. With her girl-next-door looks, she is always dolled-up looking pretty and poise wherever she goes. Last year, she displayed a blend of innocence and simplicity and stole our hearts as Preeti in Kabir Singh. The actress carries an air of charisma and charm and makes us go weak in the knees as we see her flutter away with style. The stunning star won hearts with her recent onscreen performances. Kiara Advani's lockdown diaries have surely been a virtual treat for her fans. With her time at home due to the lockdown, Kiara brushed up her Urdu diction and also rediscovered hobbies such as painting and cooking. The actress' movie Laxmmi Bomb as announced recently will be released on the OTT platform. The movie has Kiara and superstar Akshay Kumar in leading roles. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Just before the lockdown, the actress was shooting for the same. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on July 31, 2020, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiara will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. She is also to be seen in Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Today take a look at these throwback snaps of the actress donning an extravagant sling bag as she stepped out post workout.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    The purple look

    The purple look

    Kiara looked delightful as she stepped out post her workout.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    The perfect combination

    The perfect combination

    The actress opted for a light pink sports bra and lavender ankle length yoga pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    No makeup beauty look

    No makeup beauty look

    Kiara opted for a fresh no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Kiara's delightful smile

    Kiara's delightful smile

    Kiara looked adorable as she was busy on a phone call as she was papped.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Kiara Advani's sweet greetings

    Kiara Advani's sweet greetings

    Kiara Advani waved at the paparazzi as she stepped inside her car.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    How Kiara styled her look?

    How Kiara styled her look?

    The actress donned a jacket around her waist she was seen blushing and smiling all the time as she spoke over the phone.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Kiara Advani added this cool expensive sling to her look

    Kiara Advani added this cool expensive sling to her look

    Kiara Advani added a sling bag from off white worth Rs.80K to her purple pink gym look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement