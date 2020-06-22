/
/
/
When Kiara Advani stepped out with Ram Charan and paired her casual outfit with a bag worth more than 2 lakh
When Kiara Advani stepped out with Ram Charan and paired her casual outfit with a bag worth more than 2 lakh
Kiara Advani and south star Ram Charan stepped out for dinner in one of the most expensive black casual looks, Check these throwback photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
8036 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 22, 2020 04:19 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment