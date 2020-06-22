When Kiara Advani stepped out with Ram Charan and paired her casual outfit with a bag worth more than 2 lakh

1 / 7

Kiara Advani twinning in black with Ram Charan

Kiara Advani recently shared a post on her social media on the completion of 1 year since her movie Kabir Singh released. The actress shared a heartfelt post writing"In an Instagram post, Kiara wrote, “Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti.” The movie was a benchmark in Kiara's career as an actress and despite a lot of criticism, the movie was a blockbuster. Fans loved Kiara's character in the movie and even national award-winning actress Vidya Balan shared in one of her interviews how she appreciated Kiara's acting in the movie. The actress has been making sure to take on major projects since the big hits and some of them include Laxmmi Blast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Shershaah. Although the M.S. Dhoni: Untold Story actress was obviously acing at the front of her career, the diva always makes sure she puts her best foot forward in terms of her style. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. The actress has also acted in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Bharat Ane Nenu in the South. The actress was spotted last year with her co-star Ram Charan twinning in black in Mumbai and what was surprising was her mini crossbody bag worth more than 2 lakh with her casual black outfit. Take a look at these photos.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani