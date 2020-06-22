Advertisement
When Kiara Advani stepped out with Ram Charan and paired her casual outfit with a bag worth more than 2 lakh

Kiara Advani and south star Ram Charan stepped out for dinner in one of the most expensive black casual looks, Check these throwback photos.
8036 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Kiara Advani twinning in black with Ram Charan

    Kiara Advani twinning in black with Ram Charan

    Kiara Advani recently shared a post on her social media on the completion of 1 year since her movie Kabir Singh released. The actress shared a heartfelt post writing"In an Instagram post, Kiara wrote, “Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti.” The movie was a benchmark in Kiara's career as an actress and despite a lot of criticism, the movie was a blockbuster. Fans loved Kiara's character in the movie and even national award-winning actress Vidya Balan shared in one of her interviews how she appreciated Kiara's acting in the movie. The actress has been making sure to take on major projects since the big hits and some of them include Laxmmi Blast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Shershaah. Although the M.S. Dhoni: Untold Story actress was obviously acing at the front of her career, the diva always makes sure she puts her best foot forward in terms of her style. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. The actress has also acted in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Bharat Ane Nenu in the South. The actress was spotted last year with her co-star Ram Charan twinning in black in Mumbai and what was surprising was her mini crossbody bag worth more than 2 lakh with her casual black outfit. Take a look at these photos.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 7
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Both the actors were seen donning black outfits for their dinner.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 7
    Their non stop fun banter

    Their non stop fun banter

    One couldn't miss the fun banter both the actors were seen having as they kept laughing continuously while being papped.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 4 / 7
    Kiara Advani's pricey accessory

    Kiara Advani's pricey accessory

    The actress was seen donning a saddlebag in black embossed grained calfskin by Dior.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 5 / 7
    The price will blow your mind

    The price will blow your mind

    The bag is worth 2860,00 EUR which after conversion is Rs.243855!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    How Kiara styled her look?

    How Kiara styled her look?

    Kiara was seen in a sans makeup look with her hair let down naturally and peach colored shoes.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 7 / 7
    Ram Charan's expensive casual look

    Ram Charan's expensive casual look

    Ram Charan was seen in a black sweatshirt from Alexander McQueen crafted in cotton featuring long sleeves, crewneck, and pullover style. The sweatshirt alone is worth Rs.68,950.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

