When Kiara Advani stepped out in a Rs 3000 outfit & paired it with Chanel crossbody bag worth a WHOPPING price

Kiara Advani enjoys a massive fan following. Her top-notch fashion sense and acting chops have won over the netizens and how! Have a look at her throwback photos when she stepped out in an affordable party outfit but her high-ended bag stole the show!
1231 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Kiara Advani's glam outfit and Chanel crossbody bag deserves all your attention

    Kiara Advani's glam outfit and Chanel crossbody bag deserves all your attention

    Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. She rose to fame with romantic drama Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Her role as Preeti went on to become the talk of the town and extremely popular. As Kiara swept the audience off their feet with her amazing role in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, she was last seen in the web thriller film based on sexual assault titled Guilty which garnered a lot of critical success and became a popular favourite amongst the audience. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body not the other way round." Now, it is no secret Kiara owns a plethora of high-end brands and keeps her fashion game on point every time she steps out. From sporting sneakers worth 70000 INR, Balenciaga sweatshirt worth a whopping amount of approximately Rs 62000 to a Burberry jacket worth 1 lakh, she ups the style quotient and how! Although one wonders that to own a closet like Kiara's, they would have to burn a hole in their pocket, Kiara proves it wrong. Last year, for her birthday bash, the diva opted for an affordable outfit. She paired her bralette and an A-line skirt by Zara which you can get for under Rs 3000. What stole the show was her expensive crossbody bag by Chanel with golden and pearl detailing which was approximately worth a whopping Rs. 3,23,584. Take a look at the photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 12
    Gorgeous as ever

    Gorgeous as ever

    The star looks marvellous at her birthday bash and made millions of hearts swoon.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 12
    A vision in white

    A vision in white

    Kiara looks gorgeous in white outfits and this ensemble is proof.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 12
    Five essentials of a woman's wardrobe

    Five essentials of a woman's wardrobe

    Ms Dhoni revealed the essentials of a wardrobe in an interview, "White tank top, black cocktail dress, a pair of well-fitted jeans, leather jacket and a fabulous pair of sunglasses."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    Confused about what to wear at a home party?

    Confused about what to wear at a home party?

    Take inspiration from Kiara Advani as she says, "Crop top with middie skirt or high-waist jeans, strappy heels and cool accessories." A chic, comfortable and stylish outfit indeed!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 12
    For the love of heels

    For the love of heels

    To add the right oomph to your outfit, Indoo Ki Jawaani star chooses to opt for a good pair of heels.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 12
    The most stylish person in B-town according to Kiara

    The most stylish person in B-town according to Kiara

    "I love the way Deepika (Padukone) carries her style – chic, effortless and always a head-turner." revealed the Good Newwz actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 12
    v

    Posing for the shutterbugs

    Kiara is a paparazzi favourite and never fails to strike a fantastic pose for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 12
    A birthday is surely incomplete without family

    A birthday is surely incomplete without family

    The diva posing with her mom and dad at her birthday bash will win over the netizens.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 12
    Family goals

    Family goals

    Beauty and charm run in her family and this snap with her mom, dad and brother is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 12
    Did you know her parents?

    Did you know her parents?

    Kiara's dad Jagdeep Advani is a Sindhi Hindu businessman and her mom Genevieve Jaffrey is a teacher.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 12
    Younger brother Mishaal

    Younger brother Mishaal

    Shershaah star's younger brother Mishaal Advani is one handsome chap! The actress shares an endearing bond with him and keeps posting photos with him on her social media feed.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

