When Kiara Advani stepped out in a Rs 3000 outfit & paired it with Chanel crossbody bag worth a WHOPPING price

Kiara Advani's glam outfit and Chanel crossbody bag deserves all your attention

Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. She rose to fame with romantic drama Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Her role as Preeti went on to become the talk of the town and extremely popular. As Kiara swept the audience off their feet with her amazing role in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, she was last seen in the web thriller film based on sexual assault titled Guilty which garnered a lot of critical success and became a popular favourite amongst the audience. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body not the other way round." Now, it is no secret Kiara owns a plethora of high-end brands and keeps her fashion game on point every time she steps out. From sporting sneakers worth 70000 INR, Balenciaga sweatshirt worth a whopping amount of approximately Rs 62000 to a Burberry jacket worth 1 lakh, she ups the style quotient and how! Although one wonders that to own a closet like Kiara's, they would have to burn a hole in their pocket, Kiara proves it wrong. Last year, for her birthday bash, the diva opted for an affordable outfit. She paired her bralette and an A-line skirt by Zara which you can get for under Rs 3000. What stole the show was her expensive crossbody bag by Chanel with golden and pearl detailing which was approximately worth a whopping Rs. 3,23,584. Take a look at the photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani