When Kiara Advani stunned in a blue sequinned T shirt dress as she posed for the camera

Kiara Advani is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. We recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress when she attended the wrap up party of Kabir Singh looking beautiful as ever.
29052 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Kiara Advani's throwback photos are unmissable

    Kiara Advani is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. With hardwork and talent, she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She made her film debut with Fugly, and later had her first commercial success with a brief role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the same. Fans loved their chemistry and performance. Kiara also starred in the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu in which she shared screen space with Mahesh Babu. Some of her other films include Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Kabir Singh which also starred Shahid Kapoor created a huge buzz due to controversial reasons. She has also been a part of Lust Stories and Guilty. Up next, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. For the uninitiated, Kiara and Sidharth are also rumoured to be dating each other. Other than that, she has also signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans are more than excited for her upcoming projects. During the lockdown, she has been sharing pictures and videos and keeping fans updates about her quarantine life. The actress has also been spotted a couple of times in the city. Well, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress when she attended the wrap up party of Kabir Singh looking beautiful as ever. Check out her pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Wink game

    The actress' wink game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    All smiles

    The actress was all smiles at the wrap up party of Kabir Singh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    The actress was in a happy mood as she happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Keeping it stylish

    Dressed in a blue sequinned T-shirt dress which had "Get Up, Dress Up and Never Give Up" written on it, Kiara's style was on point. The actress went for minimal makeup look and looked pretty.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Kiara's style is always on point

    The Good Newwz star is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. She has served many stylish looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Pretty smile

    The actress' smile can melt many hearts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Upcoming projects

    On the work front, she will be seen in Shershaah and Laxmmi Bomb.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Getting goofy

    This pic of the duo is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Chemistry

    Fans loved Kiara and Shahid Kapoor's chemistry in Kabir Singh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

