When Kiara Advani stunned in a blue sequinned T shirt dress as she posed for the camera

Kiara Advani's throwback photos are unmissable

Kiara Advani is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. With hardwork and talent, she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She made her film debut with Fugly, and later had her first commercial success with a brief role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the same. Fans loved their chemistry and performance. Kiara also starred in the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu in which she shared screen space with Mahesh Babu. Some of her other films include Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Kabir Singh which also starred Shahid Kapoor created a huge buzz due to controversial reasons. She has also been a part of Lust Stories and Guilty. Up next, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. For the uninitiated, Kiara and Sidharth are also rumoured to be dating each other. Other than that, she has also signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans are more than excited for her upcoming projects. During the lockdown, she has been sharing pictures and videos and keeping fans updates about her quarantine life. The actress has also been spotted a couple of times in the city. Well, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress when she attended the wrap up party of Kabir Singh looking beautiful as ever. Check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani