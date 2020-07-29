Advertisement
When Kiara Advani twirled in her lehenga as she walked down the ramp and left fans speechless with her beauty

Kiara Advani's throwback photos from a fashion show back in 2017 stole hearts as she twirled on the stage. Take a look at these photographs.
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 12:22 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Kiara Advani's twirl on the ramp which stole our hearts

    Kiara Advani recently made headlines with reports suggesting that she bagged yet another project with her Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence. Some time ago, Raghava Lawrence announced that he would be acting in the sequel of Rajinikanth’s super hit film Chandramukhi. Earlier south actress Jyothika was rumoured to be playing the lead for the movie. But Jyothika rubbished the rumours which stated that she would be playing the leading lady. Kiara Advani has won hearts with her back to back hits in 2019. The actress who made her debut with the 2014 movie Fugly in Bollywood rose to fame post her role in the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” as Sakshi Dhoni (wife of M.S Dhoni). She made her debut in Telugu movie from “Bharat Ane Nenu” opposite Ram Charan. The actress' performance in the movie Kabir Singh was a turning point in her career too. The actress revealed during one of her recent interviews that she is brushing her Urdu skills this lockdown period. Kiara also shared how she always told her mom that she wished to be busy with back to back shoots. But due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the actress had to leave her shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and rush back to the bay. The actress will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. Kiara has several times broken the internet with her impeccable sense of luxe style and fashion statements. Today take a look at these photos of the actress from a fashion show back in 2017 where her confidence and charisma on the ramp stole hearts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Kiara Advani's dewy look

    Kiara Advani walked the runway as the showstopper for Farah Sanjana at Lakme fashion week spring summer 2017

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    The stunner alert

    Kiara closed the show for Farah Sanjana and looked stunning in a floral lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Her ideal floral lehenga look

    The actress' smile and her charisma caught viewers off guard.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Her confidence adds that glam factor to her look

    The actress carried her look with utmost confidence and that made her look even more glamourous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Kiara Advani's overall look

    Kiara opted for muted floral print ruffled skirt with a crop top, hair styled in wet look, accessorizing her look with heavy earrings and pink lips. She was all things flirty and feminine.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Her styling on point

    Heavy earrings, Smokey eye makeup, and sleek wet hairstyle with minimal makeup gave her a simple and elegant look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    A love affair with traditional looks

    For anyone who loves experimental Indian looks, Kiara's social media will give you some amazing inspirations.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

