When Kiara Advani twirled in her lehenga as she walked down the ramp and left fans speechless with her beauty

Kiara Advani's twirl on the ramp which stole our hearts

Kiara Advani recently made headlines with reports suggesting that she bagged yet another project with her Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence. Some time ago, Raghava Lawrence announced that he would be acting in the sequel of Rajinikanth’s super hit film Chandramukhi. Earlier south actress Jyothika was rumoured to be playing the lead for the movie. But Jyothika rubbished the rumours which stated that she would be playing the leading lady. Kiara Advani has won hearts with her back to back hits in 2019. The actress who made her debut with the 2014 movie Fugly in Bollywood rose to fame post her role in the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” as Sakshi Dhoni (wife of M.S Dhoni). She made her debut in Telugu movie from “Bharat Ane Nenu” opposite Ram Charan. The actress' performance in the movie Kabir Singh was a turning point in her career too. The actress revealed during one of her recent interviews that she is brushing her Urdu skills this lockdown period. Kiara also shared how she always told her mom that she wished to be busy with back to back shoots. But due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the actress had to leave her shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and rush back to the bay. The actress will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. Kiara has several times broken the internet with her impeccable sense of luxe style and fashion statements. Today take a look at these photos of the actress from a fashion show back in 2017 where her confidence and charisma on the ramp stole hearts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani