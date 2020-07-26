When Kiara Advani was spotted with an arm candy worth a WHOPPING price and an all denim airport look; See Pics

1 / 8

When Kiara Advani opted for a lavish arm candy for her airport look

Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also one of the fittest stars and makes sure to maintain her toned body! When in the gym, you will always spot Kiara doing pull-ups. She loves doing pull-ups as it enhances her grip strength. A relatively simple exercise, pull-ups are extremely important to work on the upper resistance of the body. Kiara stated in one of her interviews, "I love taking care of me. For me, working out is all about ensuring that my body is fine and healthy. Even if showbiz hadn’t been my trade, I would have been the same towards exercising, diet and skincare." Kiara loves taking care of her skin and ensures that she eats perfect for glowing skin. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body, not the other way round." Now, it is no secret Kiara owns a plethora of high-end brands and keeps her fashion game on point every time she steps out. From sporting sneakers worth Rs 70,000, Balenciaga sweatshirt worth a whopping amount of approximately Rs 62,000 to a Burberry jacket worth Rs 1 lakh, she ups the style quotient and how! Speaking of which, here's looking back at the time she was papped at the airport slaying in an all-denim look. The actress teamed up her look with a stylish nag that grabbed eyeballs. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani