When Kiara Advani was spotted with an arm candy worth a WHOPPING price and an all denim airport look; See Pics
Kiara Advani is one of the most popular stars in B-town and enjoys a huge fan following. She is also very stylish and gives major fashion goals every time she steps out. Take a look at the time she teamed up her all-denim airport look with a bag worth Rs 2 lakh.
Ekta Varma
Updated: July 26, 2020 03:00 pm
When Kiara Advani opted for a lavish arm candy for her airport look
Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also one of the fittest stars and makes sure to maintain her toned body! When in the gym, you will always spot Kiara doing pull-ups. She loves doing pull-ups as it enhances her grip strength. A relatively simple exercise, pull-ups are extremely important to work on the upper resistance of the body. Kiara stated in one of her interviews, "I love taking care of me. For me, working out is all about ensuring that my body is fine and healthy. Even if showbiz hadn’t been my trade, I would have been the same towards exercising, diet and skincare." Kiara loves taking care of her skin and ensures that she eats perfect for glowing skin. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body, not the other way round." Now, it is no secret Kiara owns a plethora of high-end brands and keeps her fashion game on point every time she steps out. From sporting sneakers worth Rs 70,000, Balenciaga sweatshirt worth a whopping amount of approximately Rs 62,000 to a Burberry jacket worth Rs 1 lakh, she ups the style quotient and how! Speaking of which, here's looking back at the time she was papped at the airport slaying in an all-denim look. The actress teamed up her look with a stylish nag that grabbed eyeballs. Check it out.
Stylish as ever
Kiara kept it sporty as she opted to wear a denim shirt teamed up with a pair of matching shredded denim and skin colour shoes.
Accessories on point
The actress also sported a pair of cool black shades as she got clicked by the paps.
Candid click
This is indeed a perfect candid click.
Rising to fame
The gradual success of Kiara Advani serves as an inspiration for many other aspiring actors out there.
Here's the cost of her bag
Kiara's small saddle bag by Dior costs about Rs. 2,08,565.
Being real on social media
Kiara in an interview with BBC Asian network shared how people often do not understand that what they see in social media is not everything.
On getting stereotyped
In an interview with Bollywood Life, Kiara shared, "When I had started my career, I used to pray to not get stereotyped. I used to see actresses and put them in boxes. Whatever films I was offered, they were very different from each other. So it was not a conscious choice but something that I had hoped for. These films came to me, I wasn't chasing a different role. I just got different offers. I just got lucky that people didn't put me in a bracket.”
