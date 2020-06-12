When Kiara Advani wore neon & black athleisure for her airport look with a bag worth over Rs 2 lakh; See PICS

1 / 10

Check out Kiara Advani's throwback airport look

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She had back to back hits in 2019 followed by an impactful performance in the film, Guilty which was critically acclaimed and was one of the most-streamed web movies. Kiara's role in Kabir Singh was appreciated by Vidya Balan who shared in one of the interviews, "I called her up and told her she did a great job. Especially for a city-bred independent girl who's not like Preeti, to play it with so much conviction is the best thing about being an actor. Hats off!" Kiara's movie Kabir Singh faced a lot of criticism about which the actress recently opened up in an interview sharing, "So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting." She added, "The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can’t disrespect the intelligence of the audience." Apart from her skills as an actor, Kiara Advani has made her fans swoon over her experimental style statements multiple times. Whether it's her promotional looks or her casual outings wearing a simple kurta, Kiara's style for every occasion is a hit among her fans. Today we have photos of an airport look of the star where she donned athleisure and carried an expensive bag with the same. Her entire look including her bag was worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh. Check photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani