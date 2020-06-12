Advertisement
When Kiara Advani wore neon & black athleisure for her airport look with a bag worth over Rs 2 lakh; See PICS

Kiara Advani opted for a gym look as her airport style statement with pricey accessories which included a bag worth more than Rs.2 lakh.
4923 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2020 11:19 am
  • 1 / 10
    Check out Kiara Advani's throwback airport look

    Check out Kiara Advani's throwback airport look

    Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She had back to back hits in 2019 followed by an impactful performance in the film, Guilty which was critically acclaimed and was one of the most-streamed web movies. Kiara's role in Kabir Singh was appreciated by Vidya Balan who shared in one of the interviews, "I called her up and told her she did a great job. Especially for a city-bred independent girl who's not like Preeti, to play it with so much conviction is the best thing about being an actor. Hats off!" Kiara's movie Kabir Singh faced a lot of criticism about which the actress recently opened up in an interview sharing, "So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting." She added, "The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can’t disrespect the intelligence of the audience." Apart from her skills as an actor, Kiara Advani has made her fans swoon over her experimental style statements multiple times. Whether it's her promotional looks or her casual outings wearing a simple kurta, Kiara's style for every occasion is a hit among her fans. Today we have photos of an airport look of the star where she donned athleisure and carried an expensive bag with the same. Her entire look including her bag was worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh. Check photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Her neon look

    Her neon look

    Kiara's "wash & go" satin jersey with logo elastic had a crew neck and short sleeves.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Do you know the price of her shoes?

    Do you know the price of her shoes?

    The actress donned these shoes from Stella McCartney are worth more than Rs. 36000.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Her go to Nike jogger pants

    Her go to Nike jogger pants

    Kiara donned Nike joggers worth Rs.5500 for her airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Kiara styles it up

    Kiara styles it up

    With her hair down naturally Kiara opted a purple cat framed sunglasses to style her look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Kiara's pricey choice

    Kiara's pricey choice

    For another accessory, she opted for a pricey bag from Valentino. The Valentino Garavani VLOGO Escape calfskin medium shopper is for Rs. 204128.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Kiara's easy breezy style

    Kiara's easy breezy style

    Kiara's look for her early morning flight was fuss-free and reveals how she loves comfortable looks over complicated ones.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Adding her sassy twist

    Adding her sassy twist

    The actress waves to paparazzi as she walks in style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    She opts for a sans makeup look

    She opts for a sans makeup look

    Kiara wears her natural smile as she stepped out in her off duty look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Her easy yet expensive overall look

    Her easy yet expensive overall look

    Kiara's stylish look for airport including her bag and shoes was worth more than Rs.2.5 lakh

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

