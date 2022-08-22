Kim Cattrall Birthday: 6 ICONIC red carpet looks of the Sex and the City star

Kim Cattrall turns 66! She achieved her greatest fame playing Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City (1998–2004), for which she was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and five Emmy Awards. She won the 2002 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in that category. In the movies Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), she played the part again. Besides, her iconic roles, the actress was also hailed for her fashion-forward style at events and red carpets where she stunned all in surprising garbs. Continue scrolling to check out some of Kim Cattrall's best red carpet moments.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 2002, Kim dropped jaws as she stepped on the carpet in gorgeous neutral tones.
At a reception of the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors on December 8, 2002, at the White House in Washington, DC, Kim wore this gorgeous white number which seems like an inspired piece by Marilyn Monroe's iconic white flowing dress.
Kim arrived at the 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards after-party in 2001 in an elaborate magenta gown.
Changing lanes, Kim wore this white suit with a glittery under-jacket at the 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2002.
In 2002, while attending the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Kim donned this neon orange piece on the carpet.
At the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Kim opted for this red hot eye-catching number.