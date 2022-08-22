Kim Cattrall Birthday: 6 ICONIC red carpet looks of the Sex and the City star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall turns 66! She achieved her greatest fame playing Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City (1998–2004), for which she was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and five Emmy Awards. She won the 2002 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in that category. In the movies Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), she played the part again. Besides, her iconic roles, the actress was also hailed for her fashion-forward style at events and red carpets where she stunned all in surprising garbs. Continue scrolling to check out some of Kim Cattrall's best red carpet moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images