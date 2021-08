1 / 6

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker being real life Carrie and Samantha

Kim Cattrall turned a year older today, and we decided to bring up a sensitive issue for every Sex and the City fan - Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship! While the two had always maintained the 'all good' expression whenever asked about each other, there were several instances when fans could understand something was wrong, and in 2017, Cattrall took to spilling the beans! While Sarah Jessica had always concentrated on calling the four main leads - Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda, a family who needed each other, Kim had taken to revealing details of their off-screen friendship where Kim and Sarah were far off from being friends with each other. During an interview with British Television Network ITV, Kim opened about having no intention of taking up her iconic role in Sex and the City again. While speaking her heart out, Kim revealed that she was "never friends" with her co-actors. She also took to blurting out that Sarah Jessica "could be nicer." Later, in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Parker revealed to have been "heartbroken" over Kim's comments about her and their friendship. She noted that her experience with Kim was different, and not the way Kim portrayed it to be! Since then, fans of the series have had trust issues over whom to believe, and whom to lend support to. However, for the neutral fans out there, there's no harm in looking back at some of SJP and Kim's beautiful moments, along with Cynthia and Kristin, from events and directly from the sets of their beloved comedy series:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES