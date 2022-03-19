PHOTOS: 6 of our favourite looks worn by ‘Our Beloved Summer’ star Kim Da Mi

1 / 6

Kim Da Mi

Born on April 9, 1995, Kim Da Mi made her debut as an actor through the independent film ‘2017 Project With The Same Name’. The next year, she was chosen from among 1,500 candidates for the lead role of Koo Ja Yoon in the action mystery movie, ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’. The role brought immense acclaim for Kim Da Mi, and won her many newcomer awards. In 2020, the actress made her television debut with the series ‘Itaewon Class’, based on the webtoon of the same name, opposite Park Seo Joon. For her performance in the series, Kim Da Mi won the award for the Best New Actress (TV) at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. Most recently, Kim Da Mi starred in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ in 2021, reuniting with her ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ co-star Kim Woo Shik. While we await the talented actress’ next project, we’ve put together some of our favourite looks worn by Kim Da Mi.

Photo Credit : News1