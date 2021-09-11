PHOTOS: 7 Times Kim Go Eun took our breath away with her impeccable charms

14 minutes ago  |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Kim Go Eun poses at the press preview of the movie 'Yuyeol's Music Album': Courtesy of News1

    Elegant Queen

    Kim Go Eun, a name well known in the Korean drama and film industry. The thirty-year-old actress has achieved big heights in her career thanks to her incredible acting skills and irresistibly charming personality! The actress has been a part of many successful projects and worked with many famous actors including Lee Minho in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Gong Yoo in ‘Guardian: The Great and Lonely God’ and Park Hae Jin, Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung in ‘Cheese in the Trap’. Every single time, Kim Go Eun amazes fans with her incredible performances, as if the role was tailor-made for her. Kim Go Eun is all set to wow the audiences with her brand new avatar in her upcoming drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’ alongside Ahn Bo Hyun, SHINee’s Minho and GOT7’s Jinyoung. The interesting series airing is all set to premiere on September 17 on TVing.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 7
    Kim Go Eun smiling while attending a press conference: Courtesy of News1

    The Shy Star

    Kim Go Eun smiles wholeheartedly, looking like an adorable bunny.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 7
    Actress Kim Go Eun attending a photo event: Courtesy of News1

    Classy in Chanel

    Kim Go Eun walks illuminates every place with her positivity.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 7
    Actress Kim Go Eun posing at a brand photo event held: Courtesy of News1

    Blissful Beauty

    Who won’t be captivated by those perfect visuals.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Actress Kim Go Eun at the production report of the movie 'Byeonsan': Courtesy of News1

    Her Highness is Happy

    Kim Go Eun’s smile is a magic spell no one can resist.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Actress Kim Go Eun attending the production presentation of ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’: Courtesy of News1

    A Shining Star

    Kim Go Eun shines bright like a diamond.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 7
    Actress Kim Go-eun poses after being appointed as a public relations ambassador at a press conference for 'KAFA Ten Years': Courtesy of News1

    Simplicity is Beauty

    Even in the most basic attire, Kim Go Eun stands out with her aura.

    Photo Credit : News1