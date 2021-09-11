PHOTOS: 7 Times Kim Go Eun took our breath away with her impeccable charms

1 / 7

Elegant Queen

Kim Go Eun, a name well known in the Korean drama and film industry. The thirty-year-old actress has achieved big heights in her career thanks to her incredible acting skills and irresistibly charming personality! The actress has been a part of many successful projects and worked with many famous actors including Lee Minho in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Gong Yoo in ‘Guardian: The Great and Lonely God’ and Park Hae Jin, Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung in ‘Cheese in the Trap’. Every single time, Kim Go Eun amazes fans with her incredible performances, as if the role was tailor-made for her. Kim Go Eun is all set to wow the audiences with her brand new avatar in her upcoming drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’ alongside Ahn Bo Hyun, SHINee’s Minho and GOT7’s Jinyoung. The interesting series airing is all set to premiere on September 17 on TVing.

Photo Credit : News1