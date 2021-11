1 / 7

Let's take a look at a few of the fashionable outfits worn by the decorated actress, Kim Hee Ae

Kim Hee Ae (born April 23, 1967) is a South Korean actress. She is best known for her leading roles in Korean dramas such as 'Sons and Daughters' (1992), 'Perfect Love' (2003), 'My Husband's Woman' (2007). Afterwards Kim Hee Ae went on a brief hiatus, during which she continued to appear in commercials and magazines, gaining a reputation as a style icon for Korean middle-aged women (called ‘ajumma’) by inspiring them to wear younger and edgier clothes. Kim Hee Ae returned to acting four years later with ‘Midas’, in the role of a wealthy chaebol heiress who fosters greed and ambition in a young lawyer. She then won Best Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her portrayal of a housewife increasingly stifled by her husband's obsession with status who finds herself falling for her son's dentist in How Long I've Kissed, one of the inaugural dramas in 2012 of new cable channel JTBC. 2013 marked Kim Hee Ae first regular appearance in a reality show with ‘Sisters Over Flowers’, in which she, Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Ja Ok, Lee Mi Yeon and Lee Seung Gi go on a backpacker tourism trip around Croatia and Turkey. Soon, she began acting in dramas like 'How Long I've Kissed' (2012), 'Secret Affair' (2014), and 'The World of the Married' (2020). She has received multiple acting awards including two Daesangs (Grand Prize) and four Best Actress Awards for Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2020, she was selected as Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year.

Photo Credit : News1