K pop idols Kim Heechul and Momo's THESE photos are beyond adorable; Check it out

Kim Heechul and Momo's awwdorable snaps

Kim Heechul, a member of veteran boyband Super Junior, and TWICE's Momo were earlier reported to be dating. The couple's agencies denied the rumours back then. However, the news is out now. The couple is indeed in a relationship. Kim Heechul's label Label SJ and Momo's agency JYP Entertainment recently confirmed it saying that the couple who were first friends are now in a relationship. "The two of them are currently developing a beautiful love for each other despite their busy schedules. It's been said that in the rough entertainment industry where many incidents occur, they are a great source of support for each other. Their relationship began as "close seniors and juniors" but they are now a couple," read the statement. K Pop fans are extremely happy and can't contain their excitement over the same. For the uninitiated, Heechul and Momo first met each other on the show "Knowing Bros" and later on "Weekly Idol". As it is now confirmed that they are in a relationship, we bring to you some of Heechul and Momo's photos that will make you root for them.

Photo Credit : Instagram