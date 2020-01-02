/
K pop idols Kim Heechul and Momo's THESE photos are beyond adorable; Check it out
Kim Heechul, a member of veteran boyband Super Junior, and TWICE's Momo recently confirmed their relationship. Today, we bring to you some of Heechul and Momo's photos that will make you root for them.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: January 2, 2020 05:07 pm
1 / 10
Kim Heechul and Momo's awwdorable snaps
Kim Heechul, a member of veteran boyband Super Junior, and TWICE's Momo were earlier reported to be dating. The couple's agencies denied the rumours back then. However, the news is out now. The couple is indeed in a relationship. Kim Heechul's label Label SJ and Momo's agency JYP Entertainment recently confirmed it saying that the couple who were first friends are now in a relationship. "The two of them are currently developing a beautiful love for each other despite their busy schedules. It's been said that in the rough entertainment industry where many incidents occur, they are a great source of support for each other. Their relationship began as "close seniors and juniors" but they are now a couple," read the statement. K Pop fans are extremely happy and can't contain their excitement over the same. For the uninitiated, Heechul and Momo first met each other on the show "Knowing Bros" and later on "Weekly Idol". As it is now confirmed that they are in a relationship, we bring to you some of Heechul and Momo's photos that will make you root for them.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Cuteness personified
How cute is this snap of couple!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Peace out
We love this picture of the duo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Selfie on point
The couple's selfie game is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Picture perfect
This pic should be framed.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Pout on point
TWICE's Momo is a pout queen and this photo is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Happy faces
Heechul has shared a series of selfies with his ladylove on Instagram and they are all cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Twinning and winning
We love the duo's stylish looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Cute as ever
The couple looks adorable together.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Couple goals
We can't wait to see what's next for the couple now that they have confirmed their relationship.
Photo Credit : Instagram
