PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Tomorrow’ star Kim Hee Sun won the fashion game

Kim Hee Sun

A Queen from the 90s, new K-drama watchers might know her as Goo Ryeon, the tough but soft on the inside grim reaper who came from hell in the fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’. Starring opposite SF9’s Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On, Kim Hee Sun let her charm shine through with undeniably fabulous fashion to top off her experienced acting. Kim Hee Sun rose to fame with successive K-dramas that earned her the crowd’s favor. Some of these include, ‘Men of the Bath House’, ‘Propose’, ‘Wedding Dress’, ‘Forever Yours’ and ‘Mister Q’. This is right around the time she became an audience favourite due to her many different roles and also earned her praise in China. She starred opposite Jackie Chan in the mystery film ‘The Myth’ and continued to work for the industry. Over the years she has continued to hone her fashion skills, leaving us in awe of her many looks.

Photo Credit : News1