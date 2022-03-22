PHOTOS: 6 times Kim Hye Yoon captivated us with her youthful style

1 / 6

Lovely!

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress born on November 10, 1996. She debuted as an actor at the age of 17 and left a mark on people’s minds with her role in ‘Bad Guys’. However, her major foray into the industry came with her auditioning as Kang Ye So in ‘SKY Castle’. The drama became a breakout piece for Kim Hye Yoon who delivered the complex character with finesse making the audiences dislike her character but also feel pity for. Soon, she grabbed the seat for a lead role in webtoon inspired drama ‘Extraordinary You’ with SF9’s Lee Jae Wook and once again managed to pull off some fantastic acting. Following up with a new challenge in ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy’ she donned a widow attire and then went backwards in time with her role in ‘Snowdrop’. With her versatility, Kim Hye Yoon promises a bright acting future. Here’s taking a look at some of the most beautiful looks of the young talent.

Photo Credit : News1