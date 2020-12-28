Advertisement
Kim Ji Won's dating rumours with Park Seo Joon to Ideal Man; 6 FACTS about Lovestruck in the City star

Kim Ji-won is currently winning hearts as Lee Eun-oh in 'Lovestruck in the City'. As she continues to win hearts, take a look at her interesting facts.
15264 reads
  • 1 / 7
    Interesting facts about Kim Ji-won

    Interesting facts about Kim Ji-won

    Kim Ji-won is one of the most popular South Korean actresses. The actress enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. She is currently winning hearts as Lee Eun-oh in the popular drama 'Lovestruck in the City'. She stars alongside Ji Chang-wook who is essaying the role of Park Jae-won. The two episodes have been aired and fans are already in love with Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won's incredible performance and chemistry. Fans can't wait for the upcoming episodes and we totally understand why! Kim Ji-won earlier gained attention through her roles in TV series The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and Arthdal Chronicles. She delivered spectacular performances in each drama and successfully established herself as an actress. As we eagerly look forward to seeing her in the upcoming episodes of Lovestruck in the City, here's a list of unknown facts about the star.

    Photo Credit : Kim Ji-won Instagram/Park Seo-joon Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Appeared in Younha's music video

    Appeared in Younha's music video

    Before venturing into the acting industry, Kim Ji-won planned to debut as an idol under the stage name JessicaK. For the uninitiated, she even appeared in singer-songwriter Younha's music video for the song 'Gossip Boy'. She has no regrets on giving up on her singing career to pursue acting.

    Photo Credit : Kim Ji-won Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Kindergarten teacher

    Kindergarten teacher

    When she made an appearance on the Naver's V Live talk show 'Actor & Chatter', she revealed that if not an actress, she would have become a Kindergarten teacher. The actress mentioned that she likes little kids and wants to spend time with them and receive good energy.

    Photo Credit : Kim Ji-won Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    The Heirs

    The Heirs

    She has starred in many dramas but it wasn't until she co-starred in The Heirs as Rachel Yoo that she became even more popular. Since then, she has been winning hearts with her incredible performances in hit dramas.

    Photo Credit : Kim Ji-won Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Dating rumours with Park Seo-joon

    Dating rumours with Park Seo-joon

    Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won were rumoured to be dating after they starred together in Fight for My Way. Talking about the dating rumours, Park Seo-joon said that he believes the rumours started from the notes they wrote on each other's scripts which read "Dong Man, I love you' and 'Ae Ra, I love you' and clarified that whenever he finish a project, he always exchange notes with his partner.

    Photo Credit : Park Seo Joon Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    On social media

    On social media

    The actress is not very active on social media. Talking about the same, she said that she is the type to separate her personal life from her work life. Though she is not very active, she enjoys a great fan following on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Kim Ji-won Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Ideal Man

    Ideal Man

    Talking about her Ideal type, she once revealed that she doesn't specifically have an ideal type but hopes he would be someone who is warm and thoughtful.

    Photo Credit : Kim Ji-won Instagram

