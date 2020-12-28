Kim Ji Won's dating rumours with Park Seo Joon to Ideal Man; 6 FACTS about Lovestruck in the City star

1 / 7

Interesting facts about Kim Ji-won

Kim Ji-won is one of the most popular South Korean actresses. The actress enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. She is currently winning hearts as Lee Eun-oh in the popular drama 'Lovestruck in the City'. She stars alongside Ji Chang-wook who is essaying the role of Park Jae-won. The two episodes have been aired and fans are already in love with Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won's incredible performance and chemistry. Fans can't wait for the upcoming episodes and we totally understand why! Kim Ji-won earlier gained attention through her roles in TV series The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and Arthdal Chronicles. She delivered spectacular performances in each drama and successfully established herself as an actress. As we eagerly look forward to seeing her in the upcoming episodes of Lovestruck in the City, here's a list of unknown facts about the star.

Photo Credit : Kim Ji-won Instagram/Park Seo-joon Instagram