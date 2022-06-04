PHOTOS: 6 times ‘My Liberation Notes’ star Kim Ji Won was the epitome of grace

1 / 6

Kim Ji Won

Born on October 19, 1992, South Korean actress Kim Ji Won is one of the most popular Hallyu stars. Kim Ji Won first rose to fame through commercials, and before her official debut, made an appearance in the drama ‘Mrs. Saigon’. She went on to gain attention after she starred in the 2011 sitcom ‘High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged’. Her performance as an heiress in the 2013 teen drama ‘The Heirs’, won her the ‘New Star Award’ at the SBS Drama Awards. Kim Ji Won’s role in KBS2’s military romance drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016) as an army surgeon brought her further international recognition. Following this, her first leading role in KBS2’ ‘Fight for My Way’ solidified Kim Ji Won’s status as an accomplished actress. Most recently, the actress starred in the JTBC series ‘My Liberation Notes’. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the talented star, Kim Ji Won.

Photo Credit : News1