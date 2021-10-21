Kim Kardashian Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the KUWTK star with her kids that are pure love

1 / 6

Kim Kardashian's sweet click with Saint West

Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday on October 21 and as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 41, we take a look at some of her best moments with her kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West. Kim is known to be a doting mom and is often seen spending time with her kids. From watching their favourite cartoons and shows together to taking them out on drives, Kim never fails to give us a glimpse of her parent life. In her recent Instagram posts, Kim has also shown how her kids also end up trolling her at times when they see her posting videos as an influencer. One look at Kardashian's Instagram and you'll see how many amazing photos she posts with her kids, consisting of fun times including sweet cuddles and vacations. There's no denying that when it comes to clicking selfies, there's no one who can get as perfect as Kim and we love some of the amazing ones she has posted with her kids as they enjoy some fun time together. From sweet bear hugs to beachside fun, Kim is the coolest mom when it comes to having a gala time with her kids and these photos prove that.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Kim Kardashian