Kim Kardashian Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the KUWTK star with her kids that are pure love

Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday on October 21 and as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 41, we take a look at some of her best moments with her kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West. Kim is known to be a doting mom and is often seen spending time with her kids. From watching their favourite cartoons and shows together to taking them out on drives, Kim never fails to give us a glimpse of her parent life. In her recent Instagram posts, Kim has also shown how her kids also end up trolling her at times when they see her posting videos as an influencer. One look at Kardashian's Instagram and you'll see how many amazing photos she posts with her kids, consisting of fun times including sweet cuddles and vacations. There's no denying that when it comes to clicking selfies, there's no one who can get as perfect as Kim and we love some of the amazing ones she has posted with her kids as they enjoy some fun time together. From sweet bear hugs to beachside fun, Kim is the coolest mom when it comes to having a gala time with her kids and these photos prove that.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Kim Kardashian
We don't think there's a cooler mother-daughter duo than Kim and North. This cute selfie proves that these two have the most amazing time together clicking goofy selfies.
This sweet snap captures Kim enjoying a fun time at the beach with her daughters North and Chicago West. In the photo, it seems the girls were preparing to build a sandcastle with their amazing mommy to help them.
We don't think there's a better picture of Kim with all of her kids than this one. They look like the sweetest unit and can be seen posing adorably with their mother while sitting on the couch.
In one of the best snaps of Kim and her daughter Chicago West, the duo can be seen sporting matching black outfits. In the gorgeous backdrop of the beach, Kim can be seen holding onto her daughter sweetly. Kim captioned the photo as "My Twin forever."
In this photo from Psalm West's second birthday celebration, Kim was seen sharing adorable moments with her youngest son. This click of the mother-son duo is sure to melt your heart