5 EPIC reasons why Kim Kardashian and North West are the most relatable mother-daughter duo

Kim Kardashian and North West have always been two the most relatable mother-daughter duo, not just because of their friendship, but also because they truly show us how celebrities are no different than their fans! From taking a countless number of selfies together to wearing matching clothes and posing their hearts out, these two have time and again proved that they are each other's best friends! Although Kim Kardashian shares three more kids with estranged husband Kanye West; Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the bond that the mother shares with her first born is unique, to say the least. North, being 8 years old doesn't hesitate to give her mother some honest advice when she needs to hear so, and Kim proudly shares her appreciation for her daughter many-a-time on social media. They are extremely sweet and also too relatable. Here are some of the times when we could collectively relate to Kim Kardashian and North West. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim, North, Kourtney and Penelope are the ultimate BFFs! You wouldn't see North and Penelope without each other as their bond is as strong as siblings Kim and Kourtney!
Do you remember when North West called her mom out publicly as she adorably claimed that her mother changes her voice while speaking to her fans? Yes, that's how it always is when Kim and North are around. Once, Kim was found shooting an important video when she told her followers that she literally had to hide in the bathroom to shoot a sequence because her kids wouldn't give her space, but 'sassy' North came in and said, "Hey! That's mean."
Recently, when North conducted a house tour on TikTok, Kim didn't take it lightly! Rather, she made sure that her daughter knows what should be put out in public and what shouldn't be. In the video itself, Kim was found scolding North and letting her know that she isn't allowed to go live without her permission. That's the kind of relationship all of us have with our parents, isn't so?
Whatever it may be, it's best when mom cuddles with us! Kim Kardashian and North West have always been adorable and mushy. "My pretty girl," Kim penned one of her posts with a picture of North. "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!" Kim penned in another.
Kim and North also seem to be each other secret keepers! They might have their own banters, but their bond remains as strong as ever. Isn't that us with our moms too?