5 EPIC reasons why Kim Kardashian and North West are the most relatable mother-daughter duo

Kim Kardashian and North West

Kim Kardashian and North West have always been two the most relatable mother-daughter duo, not just because of their friendship, but also because they truly show us how celebrities are no different than their fans! From taking a countless number of selfies together to wearing matching clothes and posing their hearts out, these two have time and again proved that they are each other's best friends! Although Kim Kardashian shares three more kids with estranged husband Kanye West; Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the bond that the mother shares with her first born is unique, to say the least. North, being 8 years old doesn't hesitate to give her mother some honest advice when she needs to hear so, and Kim proudly shares her appreciation for her daughter many-a-time on social media. They are extremely sweet and also too relatable. Here are some of the times when we could collectively relate to Kim Kardashian and North West. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram