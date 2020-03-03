Home
Kim Kardashian
6 Photos of Kim Kardashian West and North West prove they are the BEST mother and daughter duo

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's daughter North is a star in her own right. The star kid often creates buzz due to her cute dance videos and fashionable looks. Here's a look at her adorable photos with Kim K.
    Kim Kardashian West and North West's unmissable photos

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are proud parents to four beautiful kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Speaking of North, she is a star in her own right. North enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has several fan clubs dedicated to her. The star kid often creates buzz due to her cute dance videos and fashionable looks. Recently, a video of North showing off her rapping skills went viral on social media. The video is creating buzz for all the right reasons. Many are appreciating her for her confidence. Fans have already started saying that the day is not too far away when she will follow the footsteps of her dad and rapper Kanye West. The 6-year-old is undoubtedly talented. Just a few days ago, Kim shared a TikTok video of hers and daughter North dancing on Bomba Estéreo's To My Love. Kim keeps sharing adorable pictures with daughter and in case you have missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Too cute for words

    In this pic, North can be seen hugging her teddy as mommy clicks a selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    School Drop Off

    Every parent will relate to this!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    This one will leave you in splits

    Both North and Kim know how to kill the time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Messy hair, don't care!

    We love this selfie of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Coolest mother-daughter duo

    Kim and North deserves the best mother-daughter duo award.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

