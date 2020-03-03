6 Photos of Kim Kardashian West and North West prove they are the BEST mother and daughter duo

1 / 6

Kim Kardashian West and North West's unmissable photos

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are proud parents to four beautiful kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Speaking of North, she is a star in her own right. North enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has several fan clubs dedicated to her. The star kid often creates buzz due to her cute dance videos and fashionable looks. Recently, a video of North showing off her rapping skills went viral on social media. The video is creating buzz for all the right reasons. Many are appreciating her for her confidence. Fans have already started saying that the day is not too far away when she will follow the footsteps of her dad and rapper Kanye West. The 6-year-old is undoubtedly talented. Just a few days ago, Kim shared a TikTok video of hers and daughter North dancing on Bomba Estéreo's To My Love. Kim keeps sharing adorable pictures with daughter and in case you have missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered. Check out!

