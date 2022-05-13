6 times Kim Kardashian made our jaws drop with her stunning bikini collection

Published on May 13, 2022 03:08 AM IST   |  492
   
  • 1 / 7
    Kim Kardashian rocking bikini collection

    Kim Kardashian rocking bikini collection

    Perhaps no one on the planet enjoys posting swimsuit photos more than Kim Kardashian. And, to be honest, we are not upset about it. Kardashian's beach and poolside gear are always on point, whether she's wearing a trendsetting monokini or a traditional stringy two-piece that fits her like a glove. Below are six photographs of her amazing bikini collection.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Hot in pink

    Hot in pink

    “Still spamming vacay pics,” Kardashian captioned a carousel post that showed her lathered up in suntan oil, lounging in a hot pink bikini.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Angel in white

    Angel in white

    “Mother Nature” Kardashian captioned a post, which featured a carousel of three images of her sunning on a gorgeous beach in a white bikini.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Vacation selfie

    Vacation selfie

    To kick off 2022, Kardashian hit us with another swimsuit selfie. This one showcased not only her skimpy brown string bikini, but let her fans know two more intimate details about her life. First, that she reads Vanity Fair. Second, that she doesn’t own AirPods.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Hot tub

    Hot tub

    In a post from November 2021, Kardashian poses in a black bandeau-style bikini and a long side braid.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Purple bee

    Purple bee

    We love Kim in color, so the vibrant purple of this micro-kini she rocked in Palm Springs in July 2021 makes it one of our all-time favorites.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Beach babe

    Beach babe

    We know our girl loves neutral and this bikini picture of Kim is breathtaking.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram