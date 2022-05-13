6 times Kim Kardashian made our jaws drop with her stunning bikini collection

Perhaps no one on the planet enjoys posting swimsuit photos more than Kim Kardashian. And, to be honest, we are not upset about it. Kardashian's beach and poolside gear are always on point, whether she's wearing a trendsetting monokini or a traditional stringy two-piece that fits her like a glove. Below are six photographs of her amazing bikini collection.
Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram
“Still spamming vacay pics,” Kardashian captioned a carousel post that showed her lathered up in suntan oil, lounging in a hot pink bikini.
“Mother Nature” Kardashian captioned a post, which featured a carousel of three images of her sunning on a gorgeous beach in a white bikini.
To kick off 2022, Kardashian hit us with another swimsuit selfie. This one showcased not only her skimpy brown string bikini, but let her fans know two more intimate details about her life. First, that she reads Vanity Fair. Second, that she doesn’t own AirPods.
In a post from November 2021, Kardashian poses in a black bandeau-style bikini and a long side braid.
We love Kim in color, so the vibrant purple of this micro-kini she rocked in Palm Springs in July 2021 makes it one of our all-time favorites.
We know our girl loves neutral and this bikini picture of Kim is breathtaking.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app