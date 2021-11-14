Happy Birthday Travis Barker: 6 dreamy PHOTOS of the musician with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been friends for years, but it took the two quite some time to realize that they were meant to be partners for life! The duo started dating in late 2020 and fans were sure about their relationship amid flirty Instagram exchanges and both of them being majorly invested in each other at all times.
There were many instances when the duo seemed to be giving off major vibes of being in a relationship with each other. From reportedly spending time together in Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home (they posted photos of the same location on the same day!) to Kourtney posting her picture by screenshotting someone else lock screen (fans were convinced that the lock screen belonged to Travis), their not-so-subtle hints were enough for fans to understand what exactly was going on.
Kourtney finally made their relationship Instagram official while posting a sweet snap of them holding hands! Fans were even more convinced when their close friend Khadijah Haqq McCray penned in the comments, "When friends become lovers [heart emoji]."
On Barker's 46th birthday, we take a look at some of the couple's most endearing photos which confirm that they indeed have a fairytale romance:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
It seemed like Travis and Kourtney couldn't take their hands off each other during the Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021. The Poosh founder also took to the stage with Megan Fox to announce Barker and Machine Gun Kelly's performance while calling them their "baby daddies."
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian often post endearing photos with each other from their social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney posted this photo captioning it as 'yummy.'
Photo Credit : Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian went to support her beau Travis Barker during the latter's performance amid Saturday Night Live. Kourtney posted this picture along with many other snaps with the caption, "Live from New York."
Kourtney Kardashian had surprised fans with some stunning photos from the day Travis Barker proposed to her with a ring. "Forever," captioned Kourtney as the two embraced each other in a hug amid beautiful red roses placed in the shape of a heart!
Kourtney and Travis never leave any stone unturned to acknowledge each other on social media. This photo of the two, posted by the Blink-182 drummer has already garnered 11 million likes!
Photo Credit : Travis Barker Instagram