Happy Birthday Travis Barker: 6 dreamy PHOTOS of the musician with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian

Happy Birthday Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been friends for years, but it took the two quite some time to realize that they were meant to be partners for life! The duo started dating in late 2020 and fans were sure about their relationship amid flirty Instagram exchanges and both of them being majorly invested in each other at all times. There were many instances when the duo seemed to be giving off major vibes of being in a relationship with each other. From reportedly spending time together in Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home (they posted photos of the same location on the same day!) to Kourtney posting her picture by screenshotting someone else lock screen (fans were convinced that the lock screen belonged to Travis), their not-so-subtle hints were enough for fans to understand what exactly was going on. Kourtney finally made their relationship Instagram official while posting a sweet snap of them holding hands! Fans were even more convinced when their close friend Khadijah Haqq McCray penned in the comments, "When friends become lovers [heart emoji]." On Barker's 46th birthday, we take a look at some of the couple's most endearing photos which confirm that they indeed have a fairytale romance:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES