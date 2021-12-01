Here are 5 most biggest Kardashian family controversies and scandals

The Kardashian-Jenner family has seen many ups and downs throughout the years. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been embroiled in various controversies in the little more than a decade that they have been in the public spotlight. Contouring, promoting gummy hair supplements, and donning Pablo T-shirts are all part of being a Kardashian. Here's a look at some of their most memorable controversies and scandals.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kim Kardashian was best known before the beginning of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007 for her connection with socialite and heiress Paris Hilton. Kardashian, on the other hand, was pushed into the limelight after a private sex video she produced with her then-boyfriend, rapper Ray J, was made public. She addressed it on the reality show's first episode, explaining she produced the video because she was "horny and [she] felt like it."
Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced backlash in June 2017 after their clothing business, Kendall + Kylie, started selling vintage shirts with photos of late rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. A photographer who took one of the photographs sued the Jenners, but the case was settled in April 2018.
The model was chastised for a Pepsi ad with a protest theme that aired in April 2017. Social media users complained that the commercial trivialised social causes like Black Lives Matter in order to sell soda. Pepsi retracted the advertisement and apologised, while Jenner told Vogue in March 2018 that her "intention was not to hurt anyone."
In 2015, speculation circulated over whether Kylie Jenner, then 17, had undergone lip fillers, but the reality star always insisted her plump limps were the product of overlining and cosmetic trickery. However, in an interview during filming of "KUWTK" in 2015, Jenner admitted to getting "temporary lip fillers."
Kim received backlash in October 2020 after sharing images from a family vacation to an unnamed private island to celebrate her 40th birthday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.