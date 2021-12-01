Here are 5 most biggest Kardashian family controversies and scandals

2 / 6

Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian was best known before the beginning of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007 for her connection with socialite and heiress Paris Hilton. Kardashian, on the other hand, was pushed into the limelight after a private sex video she produced with her then-boyfriend, rapper Ray J, was made public. She addressed it on the reality show's first episode, explaining she produced the video because she was "horny and [she] felt like it."

Photo Credit : Getty Images