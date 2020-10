1 / 9

Kim Kardashian West turns 40: Check out her selfies with sister Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian turns 40 today and as we wait for her lavish birthday celebration and of course birthday wishes from her Kardashian kin, we are surely excited to see how the American socialite celebrates her big 40 birthday amidst the pandemic. From creating a social media frenzy with her dynamic and bold looks to slaying in 90’s vintage pieces, Kim Kardashian West’s love for fashion knows no bounds. The Kardashian and Jenner clan have made quite a name for themselves in the world of not just reality television but also fashion, beauty and skincare. Kylie Jenner is now a beauty mogul with her own skincare and beauty line. Her sister Kim has collaborated with her to create lip kits. Now, Kim has her own perfume line with her sisters too! Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples all around the world. Kim keeps updating her more than 140 million followers about her daily life through her Instagram stories and posts with her husband rapper Kanye West and children North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Kanye West who is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer proposal to Kim Kardashian back in 2013 where the music producer booked San Francisco's AT&T Park and blindfolded Kardashian into a completely dark baseball field where a 50-piece orchestra serenaded her with her favorite Lana Del Rey song, young and beautiful was undoubtedly one of the most-watched episodes of the hit reality show,Keeping it up with the Kardashians. Through all these years, we have seen these sisters grow into the individuals they are today thanks to their hit reality show. Today take a look at these selfies of Kim with her youngest sister Kylie Jenner.

Photo Credit : Kylie Jenner's instagram