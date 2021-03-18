Kim Kardashian: PHOTOS of the unique & different hairstyles of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star

1 / 11

Kim Kardashian’s hairstyles

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular media personalities globally. She has a career made in multiple fields as she is a successful businesswoman, stylist, model, producer and an actor. The artist rose to fame when the entire Kardashian-Jenner family decided to do a reality show on themselves titled as Keeping up with the Kardashians. This reality series went ahead to become one of the most-watched television shows and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters soon became a household name. Kim, who has always been one of the most hardworking members in their family, then started her own fragrance company, cosmetic brand and has recently come up with her own shapewear. She was included by the Time magazine in their 2015’s 100 most influential people list. Not only is Kim winning the hearts of millions of people with her determination and hard-work but also makes sure to stay connected to her fans through the internet. Kim is often spotted giving major fashion and style goals to the many people who follow the celebrity. Scrolling through her official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Kim Kardashian has a different hairstyle for every mood. Here are some of the hairstyles that Kim Kardashian was seen in. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram