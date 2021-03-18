Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kim Kardashian
/
Kim Kardashian: PHOTOS of the unique & different hairstyles of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star

Kim Kardashian: PHOTOS of the unique & different hairstyles of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star

Kim Kardashian has always had different hairstyles. Read ahead to take a look at some of the best ones she has ever done.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2021 10:40 pm
  • 1 / 11
    kimkardashian_hairstyles_hd

    Kim Kardashian’s hairstyles

    Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular media personalities globally. She has a career made in multiple fields as she is a successful businesswoman, stylist, model, producer and an actor. The artist rose to fame when the entire Kardashian-Jenner family decided to do a reality show on themselves titled as Keeping up with the Kardashians. This reality series went ahead to become one of the most-watched television shows and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters soon became a household name. Kim, who has always been one of the most hardworking members in their family, then started her own fragrance company, cosmetic brand and has recently come up with her own shapewear. She was included by the Time magazine in their 2015’s 100 most influential people list. Not only is Kim winning the hearts of millions of people with her determination and hard-work but also makes sure to stay connected to her fans through the internet. Kim is often spotted giving major fashion and style goals to the many people who follow the celebrity. Scrolling through her official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Kim Kardashian has a different hairstyle for every mood. Here are some of the hairstyles that Kim Kardashian was seen in. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Sun-bathing

    Sun-bathing

    Kim Kardashian tied her hair in two plaits and donned a two-piece with her sunglasses on as she takes a sun-bath.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Half-buns

    Half-buns

    16-years-old Kim seen in a half-bun with the rest of the hair left open.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Beach waves

    Beach waves

    Kim has styled her hair giving them a beach-waves look as she enjoys her time on the beach.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Straight hair-do

    Straight hair-do

    The celebrity left her straight hair open and gave it a centre partition .

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Wet hair, don’t care

    Wet hair, don’t care

    Kim Kardashian’s wet hairstyle made millions of her fans star-struck.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    High-ponytail

    High-ponytail

    The media personality pouts at the camera as she wore a bath robe and tied her hair in a very high ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Clips are all we need

    Clips are all we need

    Kim left her short hair open with a centre partition and pinned them up with a clip on both sides.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    One long plait

    One long plait

    The reality star tied her hair in a neat and tight long plait that gave her an elegant look.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Crimped Hair

    Crimped Hair

    She poses in front of the camera with her crimped hair.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Ironed Hair

    Ironed Hair

    Kim Kardashian ironed her hair, setting them perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram