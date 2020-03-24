/
/
/
Kim Kardashian West: From calling Taylor Swift liar to skin darkening post, 5 times the star made headlines
Kim Kardashian West is one of the most sensational celebrities in the world. She is widely popular for her sense of style and fashion choices which are bold and truly stand out. Speaking of that, here are five controversies of the actress that took the internet by a storm.
Kim Kardashian West's controversies that made headlines
Kim Kardashian West is a raging internet sensation. The actress is widely known for her unique and brilliant sense of style and fashion that she carries with utmost grace and confidence. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007. Her relationship with rapper Kanye West has also received attention and love. The couple married in 2014 and became parents to four adorable children named Psalm, Saint, North and Chicago West who are social media stars in their own rights. Time magazine included Kim Kardashian on their list of 2015's 100 most influential people, while Vogue described her in 2016 as a pop culture phenomenon. Kim is also known for her impeccable sense of style that she never fails to impress with. She keeps experimenting with her looks all the time, making some of the most stunning appearances at her stylish best. However, the actress also often makes headlines due to many reasons. On that note, check out a list of her five controversies which made major headlines.
Taylor Swift and Kanye West incident
Kanye West’s song “Famous” which was released a few years back had offensive lyrics that Taylor Swift was unaware of and hence helped him promote the song. When the song came out, she spoke up about Kanye claiming to be the reason of her fame in one of the lines in the song. Taylor then claimed of never being made aware of that line beforehand. Further, Kim Kardashian West was blamed by Swift of editing the phone call short and twisting the narrative. The feud went on for some years when recently Taylor Swift made a comeback with a song that also took a dig at the star couple. The entire phone call recently got leaked which showed the couple in bad light to which Kim Kardashian recently reverted saying she just rearranged the clips and did not edit the call. This entire incident went on to make major headlines.
Skin tone
Kim Kardashian West was accused of ‘blackface’ on releasing promotional images for her beauty line. The pictures didn’t sit well with the netizens who accused her of darkening her skin tone and going overboard with the editing. Kardashian later claimed she was simply “really tan” at the time. She later claimed to have the “utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did” and said she would “obviously never want to offend anyone”.
Kim Kardashian West posted for a diet lollipop
Kim Kardashian was tagged as a “toxic influence” after she shared a picture of herself sucking on an appetite-suppressant lollipop with her then 111 million followers and encouraged them to be quick in buying them up.
Kim K dresses as the Virgin Mary
Kim Kardashian posted a picture where her face was superimposed onto the mother of Christ, leading many to accuse her of mocking religion. Many deemed her actions beyond forgivable, shameful, extremely disgusting and low, while another suggested she should be thrown in the sea.
Kim Kardashian West's Kimono Controversy
Kim Kardashian West’s line of solution wear, itself a creative take on the more typical shapewear, which used to be called girdles, and before that corsets were called Kimono. It was meant to be “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment,” but quickly became the subject of online charges of ignorant and offensive misuse. Kardashian West then said in her statement that she had no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonour the Japanese culture.
