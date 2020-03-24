Kim Kardashian West: From calling Taylor Swift liar to skin darkening post, 5 times the star made headlines

1 / 6

Kim Kardashian West's controversies that made headlines

Kim Kardashian West is a raging internet sensation. The actress is widely known for her unique and brilliant sense of style and fashion that she carries with utmost grace and confidence. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007. Her relationship with rapper Kanye West has also received attention and love. The couple married in 2014 and became parents to four adorable children named Psalm, Saint, North and Chicago West who are social media stars in their own rights. Time magazine included Kim Kardashian on their list of 2015's 100 most influential people, while Vogue described her in 2016 as a pop culture phenomenon. Kim is also known for her impeccable sense of style that she never fails to impress with. She keeps experimenting with her looks all the time, making some of the most stunning appearances at her stylish best. However, the actress also often makes headlines due to many reasons. On that note, check out a list of her five controversies which made major headlines.

Photo Credit : Getty